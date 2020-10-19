EXCLUSIVE: Here’s how to take care of your skin when in your ‘30s explains dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth

As you grow older, your skin needs special attention and dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth is here to give her expert tips on how to do that! Check it out

Once you enter your thirties, you may suddenly start noticing a change in your skin texture and colour. Though a proper skincare routine must be established in your 20’s, the thirties are when most people start taking their skincare routine seriously.

In this article, you will know the commonly faced skincare problems along with treatment and remedies for the same.

Dark spots:

Occurs due to certain pigmentary disorders such as freckles, melasma, pigmentary demarcation lines or just tanning of the skin.

Make sure you apply sunscreen religiously. You can use azelaic acid or niacinamide cream twice a day which will help in reducing the dark spots. Vitamin C serum, which is everyone’s favourite right now, also helps in lightening the spots.

Acne eruptions

For long people thought that acne is seen only in teenagers, but no more. You can develop a fresh eruption of acne even if you have never had acne in the past, in your 30’s. These occur due to hormonal changes. These lesions tend to be large, sometimes painful and occurs on the lower face and jawline. If mild, you can use benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid spot treatment to reduce the acne. Tretinoin cream also helps in reducing the formation of new lesions. If severe, you may have to be on oral medications to balance out the hormones.

Fine lines and wrinkles

Pesky lines and wrinkles may start appearing around your eyes and on the forehead. Use a good hyaluronic acid-based moisturizer twice a day and a retinol-based cream at night. Small amounts of botulinum toxin injection work best in this condition and will help in magically reducing the lines.

Open pores

Nobody likes them but almost everybody has them. Open pores occur due to prominence of hair follicle opening and increased oil production. They tend to look more prominent as you age due to loss of collagen around the hair follicle which makes the opening appear larger.

Using retinol-based creams help in shrinking the pores.

Sagging

You might start noticing nasolabial folds or laugh lines and also sagging. This is usually more common in people who have had drastic weight loss. No cream can help you with sagging and folds. But there are certain lasers and energy-based devices which help in tightening the structures under the skin to give a lift to the face.

Dark circles

Though you may have mild dark circles all your life, it tends to become more prominent in your 30’s due to additional loss of fat under the eyes which makes what is known as a tear trough very prominent. Using an under eye cream which contains retinol, hyaluronic acid and vitamin K may help. You can also go for filler injections under the eyes to fill the groove This will give you a well-rested refreshed appearance.

- Inputs by: Dermatologist, Dr Aanchal Panth.

Disclaimer: All the tips and product suggestions are opinions of the experts based on the conditions provided. Pinkvilla suggests that you refer to a dermatologist or expert before trying them out.

Credits :getty images

