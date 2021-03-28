EXCLUSIVE: Holi inspired makeup techniques and routines for different skin tones

Here are some easy and expert-approved ways to create and master a fun look for Holi celebrations tomorrow.

With the festival of colours almost here, here are some easy ways to help you create a fun Holi look and understand the most befitting makeup routine for you as per your skin tone.

Let's get started!

1. To get started, it is important to prepare your skin for the big day, start by applying oil on your face as this will help you to get off the adamant Holi colours off your skin easily. The oil should be properly applied on your face, neck and any area that is exposed. Another alternative to oil is good sunscreen.

2. Do not forget to apply a primer as it acts as a barrier between your skin and colours.

3. You should create the right base by wearing a thin layer of bb or cc cream all over the face and neck. This light coverage will highlight your eyes and lips and make them look vivacious.

4. Behind every great beauty is a great brow, eyebrows have the power to lift your face, so create the perfect shape best suiting your face.

5. Pick any bright colour as an eye shadow, maybe something like pink, yellow, or green. Complete your look by applying a waterproof dark kohl pencil on the waterline.

7. Make sure you use a cream blush matching your lip colour.

8. As we are going bright on the lips, go for a neutral lipstick and if you want to go for bright eyeliner you can also go for a neutral lipstick.

It is also very important to understand that make up routines for different skin tones are different and your problems can be fixed by considering a few things before you do your make up.

Understanding Skin types

Normal skin: Lucky you! Any foundation will suit you. The world is your oyster.

Dry skin: Use creme/cushion/hydrating products. You need to pat your skin pressing application, use more sponge press and roll application which will not irritate your skin.

Oily skin: A lot of people struggle with oily skin, but it is also a blessing because you are going to look younger for the rest of your life. Oily skin doesn’t age fast. Use the matte formula for oily skin because it will absorb the oil giving a matte finish. These formulas work throughout the day demi-matte, super matte.

Determining skin tones and undertones

Skin tone is the surface skin colour, which can be fair medium or dark. Skin tone is determined by the amount of melanin (skin pigment) present in the uppermost layer of your skin. Your skin tone can change depending on the weather conditions undertones don’t change.

Undertone is the subtle hue underneath the surface. It can be warm, cool, or neutral undertones. Warm means you have a yellow undertone, cool means you have a pink undertone and neutral you are lucky people any tone of foundation will go with your skin.

How to know your undertone?

If your veins appear blue or purple, you have a cool undertone.

If your veins look green or a greenish blue, you have a warm undertone.

If your veins are green and blue or purple, you have a neutral undertone. Those of you with an olive complexion will probably fall into this category.

About the authors: Ms. Rukshmani Thakkar, Technical Head, Enrich salon and Ms Priya Sureka- Make up Expert from Enrich Salon.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Expert approved tips on the right way to manage your nails this Holi

Credits :pexels

Share your comment ×