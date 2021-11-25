EXCLUSIVE: How to tackle changing weather conditions that affect your skin this winter? An expert shares

Skin is a dynamic organ. It keeps shedding and regenerating. Many factors affect our skin well-being including changes in weather. Many times, the products which we use for summer skincare are not enough to tackle the lack of humidity in the winter months. Winters in Mumbai often show changing patterns during the day, associated drop in temperatures in the evening and strong sun in the afternoon.

Following are some tips for maintaining healthy and supple skin in the volatile winter months:

Customise your skincare routine

The cleansers and moisturizers for summer skin may not suffice for winters. Customising your skincare routine according to the skin type and adding certain ingredients like hyaluronic acid, shea butter, lanolin, urea, jojoba oil can be of help. Avoid the use of drying agents like alcohol and parabens in your skincare products.

Use SPF

There is a common misconception that sunscreen needs to be used only in summers or when the sun is shining bright. Even in cloudy weather conditions, UVA and UVB rays can penetrate and cause sun damage. Use of sunscreen with SPF more than 30 and both UVA/UVB protection is a must, even in winters.

Special care for sensitive skin.

Dryness along with skin irritants present in certain soaps and detergents can trigger breakouts and allergic reactions. Certain skin conditions like acne, rosacea, eczema, psoriasis can get exacerbated in winters. Hence special care is needed in such conditions, including the use of lukewarm water, creams and emollients for intensive moisturization, use of gloves or socks to avoid exposure and conserve moisture in the skin.

Avoid over washing your face.

Another common misconception is that if there is excess sebum production in winters, one tends to over wash and over-exfoliate their face. This can actually strip the natural lipid barrier over the skin and trigger breakouts or even cause paradoxically increased sebum production. Washing your face twice daily with a cleanser appropriate for your skin should be sufficient.

Do not forget your hair, nails and lips.

Our hair and scalp are as sensitive to changes in weather as is our skin. Hence using mild shampoos with lukewarm water and conditioner and help maintain our hair. If there is excess sebum production causing oily hair and dandruff, medicated shampoos using ketoconazole or salicylic acid may be useful. Also, moisturization and sun protection of lips and nails are equally important as the rest of your skin.

Maintain your diet and hydration.

Last but not the least, water intake and diet also plays an important role in overall skin health. This cannot be underplayed. Intake of protein-rich and anti-oxidant rich food is a must for healthy skin and hair. Along with this intake of seasonal fruits and fresh vegetables in winter, can help in giving you a better skin tone and glow. Water intake often decreases in winter. One should consciously drink at least 2 litres of water daily and avoid sugary drinks and fried, salty foods which may disturb the body milieu and cause water retention.

Following a simple but strict skincare routine with a regular diet and sleep pattern can allow your skin to remain healthy and glow even in the dull winters.

About the author: Dr Shraddha Despande, Consultant Plastic, Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgeon, Wockhardt Hospital.

