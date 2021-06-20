EXCLUSIVE: How Yoga can help you achieve glowing skin & a face lift according to Shahnaz Husain

One of the asanas that are necessary for beautiful skin and hair is Pranayam, as it helps to reduce stress, increase oxygenation and improve blood circulation.

Pranayama is one of the best exercises of correct breathing. Devoting a few minutes every day allows us the means of natural cleansing of the system. These exercises are now being followed worldwide. Close one nostril with the fingers. Then breathe in through the other nostril. The air should be inhaled in short sniffs. Then close the second nostril and breathe out. Breathe in again through the other nostril and breathe out the same way. Alternate it up to ten times. This purifies the bloodstream and cleanses the entire filtering system.

Yoga improves blood circulation, including the circulation of blood to the skin surface. This is so important for the good health of the skin, as it helps to supply essential nutrients to the skin. It also promotes the removal of toxins through the skin. It tones the skin, improves oxygenation to the skin, imparts a beautiful glow and keeps the skin youthful and free from problems.

Many beauty problems are triggered off by stress, like acne. Yoga helps to induce relaxation and reduce stress. Therefore, it helps in dealing with stress-related conditions. Studies conducted on those who practise yoga have shown that positive changes also occur in the personality, attitudes, emotional stability and self-confidence. It has a direct effect on the mind, emotions and mood. In fact, Yoga is a regular stress-buster and puts a glow back on your skin. Feeling good makes you look good too!

As we all know, Yoga deals with physical exercises, called “Asanas,” which entails the assuming of well-defined poses, with precise results. Some asanas not only reduce stress but also keep the system flushed, getting rid of toxins and wastes. The asanas that help acne are Uttanasana – This is a standing and forward bending pose, in which the body is fully bent, with hands holding the ankles. Kapalbhati – a breathing exercise is also said to help an acne condition. In this, the exhaling of breath is done with a little force. It is said to help remove carbon dioxide and thus purify the blood. This also helps to decongest the system and add a glow to the skin.

Dhanurasana is a posture that resembles a bow. It is excellent for removing toxins and flushing the system. It also promotes blood circulation and reduces stress. It benefits the skin, making it clear and adding a glow.

The regular practice of yoga helps to preserve the youthful properties of the skin. You can say that it is a face-lift. It has powerful rejuvenating and revitalizing benefits. Surya Namaskar is ideal, as it exercises the entire body and has a rejuvenating effect on both body and mind. It is a set of 12 poses or “asanas,” in a particular sequence, accompanied by controlled breathing. It helps the organ systems to stay healthy, apart from keeping the body youthful and the mind calm. It is ideal for delaying the visible signs of ageing on the skin.

For wrinkle-free skin, try this yoga “asana” along with Pranayama. Stand straight and place feet and legs wide apart. Cover face with palms and breathe deeply and quickly for 10 counts. Then while continuing breathing, rub the face with the fingers, starting from the chin and going to the forehead. Include the area around the eyes. This helps to make the skin smooth, firm and radiant.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla’s GLOW UP Challenge: The Haircare Week: Coffee rinse to hot oil spa: 5 days of pampering your hair

Credits :pexels

Share your comment ×