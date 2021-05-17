EXCLUSIVE: Ileana D’Cruz reveals her beauty secrets, how she deals with maskne, unwanted tanning & more

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, actress Ileana D'Cruz spills the beans on all the skincare and haircare secrets she swears by. Watch the video to know more

Bollywood actresses are always making sure to stay glamorous and makeup helps them do just that. But, beauty lies under those layers of makeup. Makeup cannot look good if the skin is dealing with issues of itself and actress Ileana D’Cruz agrees. Skincare and haircare is a huge part of being a celebrity because the constant use of makeup and heating tools can take a toll on the skin and hair health. This is why taking care of their beauty is of utmost importance.

So, in an exclusive conversation with Ileana D’cruz, the actress spoke about all the things she has learned the hard way and how she dealt with unwanted tanning while growing up. She even talks about how maskne is very real and how she makes sure to keep the skincare issue at bay. Talking about skincare, she talks about everything from ‘ghar ke nuskhe’ (home remedies) to how she removes her makeup after a long day.

Adding to the list, Ileana lists down 2 makeup trends that she absolutely despises. Not just skincare, the actress also opens up about her haircare secrets.

Watch the video to know more:

