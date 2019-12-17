EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif spills beans on how she takes care of her nails amidst busy schedule

In an Exclusive chat with Katrina Kaif, she spills beans on how she manages to take care of her nails and keep them nourished amidst the busy schedule. Check it out

Nails are an important part of one’s appearance and there’s no denying that! Clean and nourished fingertips not only makes your hands look great but it also manages to make a great impression. But, we all know that keeping nails long and healthy is actually not an easy task, especially if you have a busy schedule. So, in an Exclusive chat with , we asked her all the different ways she takes care of her nails while she also opens up about her new Kay Beauty Nail Lacquer launch. Check it out.

First up, we asked her what is the secret to her long and healthy nails? To which she instantly answered, “Keeping your hands moisturised is key, as it adds required hydration to your nail bed.” She then went on and talked a little about the launch of her Nail Lacquer and said, “For this reason, I added Lemon Peel Water and Avocado Oil in the Kay Beauty Nail Nourish Nail Lacquer to give Nails the much-needed hydration.”

Keeping this in mind, we then questioned her on what are the big ‘No-No’s’ when it comes down to nail care and she promptly replied, “Only advice is to take care of cuticles the most as they secure your nails. Tampering too much with them can really harm your nails and expose you to infections etc.” Well, moving forward, this is clearly something we are going to keep in mind.

We knew that she is big on nailcare using a few home remedies, so our next question was exactly that and Kat clearly gave a trusted answer, “I used to just massage my nails with diff oils for moisturization.”

Now that we asked her about the kind of home remedies she uses, we also made sure to take her vote on whether or not she is a fan of Gel or Acrylic nails. Ms Kaif did not hesitate and answered, “It’s up to each individual, personally I don’t (like gel or acrylic nails). However, I do love the shine of the gel nail paint!”

By now, we were sure that she clearly loved her nail paints so we went on and asked Kat - ‘If you had to choose one nail colour and wear it for the rest of your life, what would it be?’ To which she took a minute to think and said, “It would definitely be a Nude shade, and from my range, the shade - Bittersweet is my favourite. It’s so easy to pair it with anything and it’s such a classic.”

So, then, we gave her a choice of what would she chose, subtle nudes or vibrant, bold shades for her nails and she made her point and said, “My nail paint colour choices mostly dependant on the occasion I am wearing them on. My comfort colour will always be Nude, and I know its true for most people.”

Lastly, we asked her that this collection is very personal because it’s the result of something I found really missing in my life! you had mentioned this for the launch. Could you elaborate on the same? she promptly answered, "Always wanted a product that could care for my nails and also deliver that high shine colour. Otherwise nail care is a separate routine and then painting your nails is another. With the Kay Beauty Nail Nourish Nail Lacquer, while you paint your nails you know the health of your nails is being taken care of, and I’m glad I’ve achieved this with this collection."

