EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Kharbanda swears by THIS DIY oil passed down by her mom, for glossy and thick hair 

The actress shared in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, all that she does to look after her skin and hair. She even shared her DIY hair oil recipe that she swears by! Read on.

One of the most diverse actresses out there, Kriti Kharbanda has managed to strike a chord among audiences in several languages including Hindi, Kannada and Telugu. The model turned actress in a candid chat with Pinkvilla, talked about her struggles of being a newcomer. "When I first moved to Mumbai, I did my own makeup and hair for two years," the Housefuls 4 actress revealed. She went on to add that she did so because she couldn't afford a makeup artist and hairstylist and preferred to save up for her future!

Speaking of her skin, Kriti said that she wasn't one of those people blessed with flawless skin and has to work towards it. The one thing she swears by? Hydration!

When it comes to her hair though, Kriti credits it all to her good genes and a little TLC. The actress whips up her very own oil at home for a spa session every week. The recipe, passed down by her mom, is all about boiling kitchen ingredients in olive oil!

"So I use olive oil, along with kadhi pasta (curry leaves) and amlas, and bring it to a boil. I strain and keep this overnight and make sure I use it at least once a week, just for a couple of hours and then steam my hair," Kriti revealed and added that it is one DIY that everybody must try!

A few other tips that Kriti shared that she swears by, is throwing out expired makeup products and ensuring makeup brushes are clean.

The actress also went on to reveal that the most over-rated beauty product according to her, is the toner!

Watch the video below to find out more about the best advice Kriti received from makeup artists, her style, fashion choices and more.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif to Nora Fatehi: 8 Celeb approved ways to rock yellow pantsuits in style

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×