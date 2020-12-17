EXCLUSIVE: Looking for a way to deal with your stretch marks? Shahnaz Husain gives you the right home remedies

Beauty expert, Shahnaz Husain explains all the ways you can tighten the skin and reduce visible stretch marks.

The problem of stretch marks is probably most common after pregnancy, caused by overstretching of the skin. This destroys the skin’s elasticity and resilience. Stretch marks can occur across the abdomen, or on breasts, thighs and upper arms. With stretch marks “prevention is better than cure.” Although stretch marks fade gradually with time, they are never removed totally. If you are on a weight loss program, both exercise and massage would help to prevent stretch marks, by keeping muscles and skin tone. Of course, if you are pregnant, you must follow your doctor’s advice regarding exercise and massage.

Massage with oils would help to soften the skin, preventing such problems. The application of body lotions helps to rehydrate the skin and prevent dryness. Use pure olive oil or sesame seed (til) oil for massage. For very dry skin, use pure almond oil. Keep the skin hydrated. Apply a body lotion immediately after your bath, while the skin is still damp. For the massage, use long up and down stroking movements on the muscles of the arms and legs and circular strokes on the abdomen. The abdomen of a pregnant woman should not be massaged without a doctor’s advice and direction.

Starting from home remedies to cosmetic surgery, there are several ways of treating stretch marks. Cosmetic surgery is an expensive procedure, but women, who put on extra fat on the abdomen during pregnancy, may go in for abdominoplasty to remove stretch marks, along with excess fat and stretched skin from the abdomen. Different types of laser therapies are also used to remove stretch marks. Microdermabrasion is another procedure that can be used. It follows the principle of exfoliation with the use of crystals. This also requires a number of sessions. We have also used Veg Peel treatments, which follow a system of exfoliation with vegetable extracts, using clockwise and anti-clockwise movements. Soothing creams are applied after the treatment. Body masks are also used to minimise stretch marks.

Here are some home remedies:

- Talking of exfoliation, one can use home remedies to scrub the skin. For example, rice powder can be mixed with yoghurt and turmeric into a paste, which is rubbed gently on the area with circular movements.

- Massage the area with olive oil or sesame seed oil. Then mix gram flour with yoghurt and a little turmeric into a paste. Apply on the area. Wash it off after half an hour. Then apply moisturising lotion. Do this three times a week.

- You can also make your own moisturiser by mixing wheat germ oil, aloe vera gel and olive oil in equal quantities. Apply this daily on the body, especially on areas with stretch marks, or on areas that are prone to stretch marks.

- Apply Aloe Vera gel daily on stretch marks. It helps to repair the supportive tissues. It also moisturises and heals the skin. Wash it off after 20 minutes.

- Another skin tightening home ingredient is egg white. Mix it with oats and apply on the area. Wash it off when it dries. Then apply olive oil to nourish the skin.

Also Read: Does your scalp itch during the winter? Here are 2 easy home remedies that will help you

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×