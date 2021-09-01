EXCLUSIVE: Lookout for these 5 skin allergies during the Monsoon season

The humid weather and mild temperatures make it an ideal environment for bacteria and fungi to thrive causing itchiness, redness and other skin issues. Excessive perspiration during monsoons irritates the skin leading to rapid fungi growth which results in allergies. We look at 5 types of skin allergies that are prevalent during the rainy season.

Scabies

During the monsoons, many people come in contact with contaminated water which can give way to scabies. It is a water-related disease that occurs through parasitic mites which are invisible to the naked eye. Scabies can cause extreme discomfort through skin rashes and intense itching. Apart from consulting a dermatologist for treatment, some measures which can be taken to prevent scabies include washing all linens and clothes with antiseptic agents.

Eczema

The sudden shift from high temperatures to moist weather conditions affects the skin reducing its ability to preserve moisture. As a result, the skin turns eczematic. It becomes blistered, red, itchy and dry mostly affecting the feet, hands or lower legs. To avoid irritation of the skin, it is important to wear clothes that are light and comfortable. Coconut oil can also be applied to the affected parts of the body to get some relief.

Rashes

The incidences of various types of rashes increase with the onset of the monsoons. The decreased temperature coupled with the humid weather causes the pollen grains to burst open releasing pollen allergens into the air. While it can affect people already suffering from sneezing episodes or rhinitis, the allergens can also flare up allergy symptoms in the skin. Atopic dermatitis or hives may occur when the skin comes in contact with the allergens. To mitigate the spread of allergens one should keep away indoor potted plants, stay away from pets and keep the house well-cleaned and vacuumed.

Athlete’s Foot

Athlete’s foot is a common infection during the rainy season that results from excess moisture retention or sweat due to socks and shoes getting wet. The usual symptoms are discoloured or cracked toenails, itching on the feet and peeling of the skin. Though it is not a serious condition but highly contagious. To keep this infection at bay, one can use antifungal powders to keep the sweat or moisture under control. It is also recommended to properly wash the feet after coming home from outside.

Ringworm

Circular, red patches that come up on the soles of the feet, armpit or neck can be due to ringworm infection. It is a fungal infection that causes itching and generally spreads from touching surfaces that are contaminated with fungus. Those infected with ringworm should always wear clean, loose clothes and use dermatologist-approved anti-fungal creams to get relief from the discomfort. It is also necessary to keep the feet dry and clean at all times.

Conclusion

Many people grapple with skin allergies during the monsoons. However, with the right measures like washing the feet and hands frequently, wearing clean clothes, staying away from a polluted and dusty environment and consulting a dermatologist in case of severe difficulties, one can easily avoid these skin allergies to enjoy the rainy season to its fullest.

About the author: Dr Vaibhav Kalambe, MBBS, MD (Dermatology), Skin Medica, Dombivali (W) and Medical Consultant – ENTOD Pharmaceuticals

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Makeup tips and tricks for monsoon brides according to a makeup artist