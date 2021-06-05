EXCLUSIVE: Makeup artist reveals tips and tricks to survive the monsoon & not let your makeup run away

The humidity season aka monsoon is here which means you need to take extra precautions so that your makeup doesn't smudge. Check it out

Excessive humidity in the air can end up spoiling the very thing you’ve spent hours perfecting. Excessive humidity means that your skin tries to compensate and produces more oil while the moist air ends up clogging the pores. While it takes a toll on your skin, the layer of makeup also ends up spoiling itself. Right from a runny kajal to your skin feeling sticky and smudging lip colours, things can get messy very quickly. So we asked Chandni Goyal, Makeup Artist, Anastasia Beverly Hills India to share her expert tips to save us from the monsoon and here’s what she advices:

1. Tone your face: One of the coolest makeup hacks during monsoon is to tone your face with ice before starting your makeup routine. Ice will help constrict pores and help your makeup to be locked in place for longer hours during humid conditions.

2. Switch to powder-based products: Avoid using creamy makeup products, they make your skin look greasy. Instead, switch to sheer coverage foundation and gel-based moisturizers; and set them in place with loose powder/compact to give yourself a well-polished matte look that stays in place for long hours during the season with unforgiving humidity.

3. Go waterproof: Use waterproof eyeliner and mascara to prevent it from getting smudged. To make your normal mascara water-resistant, use a generous coat of translucent loose powder between 2 coats of your regular mascara. For eyeliners, set them with a matte black powder eye shadow.

4. Tints & Stains are your best bet: Use lip tints and stains on your cheeks and lips instead of regular blushes and lipsticks. Tints tend to blend in the skin well and stay longer hours. Avoid cream blushes and lip colours during monsoons, as these usually tend to smudge and make the skin look oily. You can also top up your regular powder eye shadow on top of your lip tint on the centre of your lips to not just make them look fuller, but also matte and long-lasting.

5. Less is more: Finally, let your skin breathe. Go fresh and natural with makeup that accentuates your features. Use the right shades of colour that enhances your natural complexion. Shades like warm pink, peaches and coral work best for most skin tones.

Also Read: 9 Skincare myths you should STOP believing NOW

Share your comment ×