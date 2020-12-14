EXCLUSIVE: Non surgical solutions: How to make your skin beautiful without surgery explains Dr Swati Agarwal

Looking for anti-ageing treatments that don't require surgery? A dermatologist explains.

Ageing is a fact of life but whether you want to look aged or no, is a choice! Dr Swati Agarwal, Dermatologist, Skination- Skin, Aesthetic, Laser & Hair Clinic is here to give her expert tips on how to keep looking young and defy ageing.

Medical science has come a long way in the nonsurgical rejuvenation of the face. What compliments it is the increased demand for such procedures in the past few years.

We all want to glow & put off those fine lines and saggy skin at bay and want to achieve all this without going under the knife.

In this article, you will know the commonly used nonsurgical solutions for facial rejuvenation and their indications.

Hyaluronic acid fillers

These face refreshing injectable treatments that give a natural finish, hydrate the skin and improve skin quality. Commonly used for correction of tired, sad or saggy look & for adding that extra vibe of attractive, slimmer and contoured face features.

So, If under-eye bags, sagging cheeks or visible jowls are your concerns, discuss this treatment with a dermatologist. Adding some volume to your lips and contouring the cheeks is also achievable with fillers.

Lasers for skin rejuvenation

Carbon dioxide and erbium gas lasers help in improving the skin texture, wrinkles and scars by promoting collagen remodelling. Lasers are very specific therefore different lasers are used depending on the skin condition that’s being treated

Wrinkle reduction treatment

Botulinum injections relax the muscles thus treating facial wrinkles. This is a commonly opted treatment for forehead lines, frown lines and crow’s feet.

Chemical peels

These are the medicines that are applied on the face to improve the texture, colour, fine lines and overall appearance of the skin. These work by controlled exfoliation and pigment reduction to give glow and treat the signs of ageing.

HIFU

High intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) works on the principle of accumulation of high-frequency ultrasound beams on sites of treatment. It is a safe and effective therapy for lifting, tightening, contouring and overall rejuvenation of the face.

Remember it is important to take good sun protection and to use sunscreen to keep the skin anti aged.

