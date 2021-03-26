EXCLUSIVE: Skincare & haircare rituals to follow during Holi explains beauty expert Shahnaz Husain

Beauty expert, Shahnaz Husain gives us tips and tricks to keep your hair and skin healthy during and after holi. Check it out

During ancient times, vegetable dyes, flowers and plant products were used to obtain colours for Holi. They were certainly safer than the chemicals that are present in Holi colours and “gulal.” Apart from shiny pieces of mica and even glass particles, Holi colours actually contain a number of harmful chemicals that not only irritate the skin and scalp, but are actually harmful to both health and beauty.

Make your own natural colours:

- Simmer Tesu flowers in water. Leave overnight. Strain and use the water to play Holi. Tesu flowers leave a yellow colour.

- Henna powder can be mixed with gram flour (besan) or maize flour (makki) and used as dry green colour.

- Turmeric (haldi) can be used both as dry and wet colour. Turmeric can be mixed with gram flour for dry colour. Or, it can be added to water and boiled. Leave overnight and then use.

- Boil beetroot in water. This leaves a bright magenta colour. Cool and use the water. Or extract beetroot juice, add a little water and then use it.

- Peels of red pomegranate (anaar) when boiled in water gives a red colour.

- Red sandalwood powder can be used both dry and wet colour.

Skin and Hair Care Tips for Holi

- The day after holi, mix two tablespoons honey with half a cup of curd. Add a pinch of turmeric. Apply this on the face, neck and arms. Leave it on for 20 minutes and wash off with water. Helps to remove tan and soften the skin.

- Crush sesame seeds (til) coarsely and soak in water overnight. The next day, strain it and use the milky liquid to wash the face, neck and arms. This helps to soothe the skin.

- Apply Aloe Vera gel or juice on skin. It moisturizes the skin, relieving dryness. It also soothes sun burn. It contains zinc, which is anti-inflammatory. Wash off with plain water after 20 minutes.

- Take a cup of marigold (gainda) flowers. Crush them with fingers and add 2 teaspoons olive oil. Blend well. Add the mixture to warm bath water.

- To make your own cleanser for dry skin, take half a cup of cold milk and add one teaspoon of any vegetable oil, like “til,” olive or sunflower oil. Mix well. Dip cotton wool into this mixture and use it to cleanse the skin.

- If there is itching on the scalp, add two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar to a mug of water and use it as a last rinse after shampoo. This helps to reduce itching.

- Apply coconut oil on the hair before playing holi to protect it from chemicals in holi colours. Apply aloe vera hair pack. Take one tablespoon besan, two tablespoons curd and one tablespoon aloe vera gel. Mix together and apply on the hair, washing it off after 20 minutes with plain water. Cleanses and conditions.

- To condition the hair, add 4 teaspoons each of lemon juice and coffee, 2 raw eggs and enough curd to henna powder, mixing it into a thick paste. Apply on the hair and wash off after an hour. If you do not wish to use egg, add tea-water.

Credits :getty images

