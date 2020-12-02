EXCLUSIVE: Skincare tips & big NO NOs all brides should keep in mind before the big day explains Dr Ajay Rana

Looking to feel and look your glowing best before walking down the aisle? We connected to dermatologist Dr Ajay Rana to solve all your doubts.

A wedding can be a very big step in every woman’s life. While it does change your life forever, it is a day that you will look back to all your life. Now, you do not want to look bad in your pictures or use layers of concealer to hide pesky pimples. A bride should look her glowing best and in order to do that, your skin needs to feel the best. So, we reached out to Dermatologist & Aesthetic Medicine Physician, Dr Ajay Rana to gives you his expert tips on how to prepare your skin before the big day.

1. What is that one skincare tip every bride should follow before her big day?

- Hydrate your skin - Before the big day, it's always good to hydrate your skin. Use hydrating seaweed gel on the face and neck, which helps to hydrate the skin and also lets the make-up set easily. For heavy make-up, using face oils can help to form a protective layer on the skin.

- Take care of your hands and feet - While preparing for the skin, don’t forget your feet and hands. Go for regular manicure and pedicure sessions before the wedding day. Keep your hands and feet clean for better nail health.

- Detoxification of the skin can also help you achieve a natural glow on the skin. It will help you get rid of the toxins and will purify your skin. For detoxification, add lemon, oranges, mint leaves or any other foods to your regular drinking water.

- Getting proper sleep is also one of the major aspects of all the skincare regime. Improper sleep can lead to a dull face and can also give you dark circles. Make sure that you sleep properly to keep your skin healthy. Also, try to reduce stress which will reduce tiredness from the face.

- If you’ve been slacking on your skin routine, now is the time to start incorporating a more strict system. Cleansing, toning and moisturizing every morning and night and don’t forget to exfoliate two or three times a week.

2. What is a big NO-NO for every bride?

There are many things that no bride should just before the wedding days:

- A few days before the wedding do not apply something new on your skin. This is not the right time to try new skincare products or any skincare regime. You don't know about the effect that the product can leave on your skin. Only use trusted skincare products which do not leave any side effect on your skin but on the recommendations by your dermatologists.

- A lot of brides indulge in pre-bridal skincare rituals and many skin treatments but one should always avoid any treatment or facial a day before the wedding functions. The bride should also avoid hair removal treatments, from getting any waxing or threading a few days before, as it can lead to bumps, rash or even an itch which can get worse after make-up.

3. Since we’re still in the middle of a pandemic, what home remedies would you suggest for every bride-to-be?

- A perfect diet is a must for a to-be bride to get in shape. The bride should start working on their diet 2-3 months prior to the wedding.

- If a bride has oily skin, mix 5 tablespoons of fuller earth, orange peel and sandalwood powder. Mix it well and keep it in a jar. Use this to exfoliate your skin twice a week. Before exfoliating, mix it with rose water and two drops of tea tree. Massage your skin with this for a minute, and rinse off with cold water.

- If a bride has dry skin, mix a large pinch of oatmeal, 1 tablespoon fresh cream, 1 crushed almond, and 2 drops of sandalwood oil. Then, dampen the face with water. Massage the face with this scrub cream gently and rinse off.

- If a bride has combination skin, take 1 tablespoon cream and ¼ tablespoon granular coffee powder and mix it. Use two drops of rose oil with it to exfoliate your skin.

4. How to keep the glow intact amid all the wedding stress?

- Start following a healthy diet. Diet plays a crucial role in keeping the skin and hair healthy. The bride must eat foods rich in nutrients, it can make skin glowing.

- Double cleanse at night - Pre-wedding skincare routine starts with daily cleansing. The pollution levels are so high that it hampers both our skin and hair health. Make sure that you take that extra effort to cleanse your face regularly. Use all-natural makeup removers, loaded with natural butter and oils that are gentle but deeply clean any dirt and makeup from your skin pores.

- Do not forget morning and night skincare routine - Never forget your morning and night rituals. Cleanse, tone, and moisturise the skin twice a day and then apply night cream/face serum before heading to bed. Also, always make sure that you apply a good amount of sunscreen whenever you step out of your home. Reapply if you are out in the sun for long hours.

- Start practising yoga regularly. Yoga helps to tone and focus on the asanas that help you reduce fat around those areas and also make your skin glowing and reduce stress.

5. Hair care tips that are essential for every bride out there.

- Follow a deep conditioning treatment after recommendations by the dermatologist. Also stay hydrated and drink lots and lots of water.

- Avoid all the chemical-based hair care and hair styling products. Instead, opt for natural homemade ‘reetha’ or soap-nut shampoos. Use a concoction of baking soda and water as shampoo. Follow this by the use of apple cider vinegar as a natural conditioner. Your hair would take some time to respond to these natural alternatives.

- Mix an egg with plain yoghurt. Whisk to make the mixture smooth and apply it on your hair. Do it at least once in two weeks to nourish your hair and let it absorb the goodness of deep protein conditioning. Once a week, treat your hair with a blend of almond oil, coconut oil, and olive oil. Opt for the turban therapy and rejuvenate your hair naturally!

- Look for treatments that exfoliate and condition your scalp so impurities are cleansed away. Then, a hydrating mask can be used to provide your hair with the nourishment it needs.

6. Last-minute beauty tips before walking down the aisle?

- Fix your makeup - Do the last-minute makeup touch up before going down the aisle. Powder your nose, give your lips that extra coat of balm and make sure your mascara isn’t starting to run.

- Drink lots of water. Have a few sips of water before you get out there so that you won’t be thirsty during the ceremony. Because a wedding takes long hours.

- Keep fruits in your diet before walking down the aisle. It makes the skin glowing and makes the makeup intact.

