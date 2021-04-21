EXCLUSIVE: Sonakshi Sinha reveals her lazy skincare & haircare routine, talks about hair fall struggles & more

Sonakshi Sinha’s skincare routine is relatable for every girl out there! Check it out

Skincare and haircare routines differ from person to person and in the past one year at home, we’ve all managed to understand the importance of having a good beauty routine. is one of them who thinks her skin and hair health has considerably improved in the last year. Sinha believes that the days off a movie set has resulted in no makeup days and considerably no heat-on-hair days.

Sinha admits she’s extremely lazy when it comes to her skincare and haircare routine and credits genetics for having flawless skin and luscious hair. However, while heat and styling tools took a toll on her hair health, she started facing a major amount of hair loss back when she drastically lost a lot of weight.

Adding to the fun conversation, also reveals the skincare tip that has been passed down by her mother and to be honest, it’s quite easy for all of us to use. “My mom swears by aloe vera. She’s actually planted a tree on our terrace. Every morning she’ll go, cut a leaf and rub aloe vera on her skin. I think that really helps in keeping her skin looking the way it looks at her age right now. Aloe vera is what she has passed down to me. So as soon as I’m out of the shower when my skin is moist and supple, I take a big pat of aloe vera gel on my hand and rub it all over my face and I’m sorted. It is really good!”

Watch the video to know more:

