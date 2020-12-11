EXCLUSIVE: Tara Sutaria and Kriti Sanon's makeup artists & experts REVEAL basic makeup items EVERY girl needs

When it comes to makeup, girls just can't seem to get enough. While the number of products may seem overwhelming, makeup artists and beauty experts share their inputs on what they believe every desi girl must have with her.

For those who are still unsure about makeup and beauty, it is quite an overwhelming scene today. The makeup and beauty industry seems vast and daunting with a multitude of options to pick and choose from. Gone are the days when a basic kajal stick and tinted lip balm did the trick. Today, with skincare and makeup being in the limelight and a range of products to deal with every skin issue, it is normal for any beginner to get overwhelmed. To sort things out, we chatted with makeup experts that Bollywood's leading ladies trust to make them look good on every occasion.

When it comes to Indian skin, Kriti Sanon's go-to makeup guru, Adrian Jacobs believes in the power of sunscreen. "Applying sunscreen is most important for Indian skin as UV exposure, pollution, humidity and excessive heat and cold are all environmental factors that impact your skin," Jacobs says. He also believes in the power of lip balms! "A lip balm is a must. If you have a lip balm, you literally can have a glossy lip and no cracked lip at any given time and from any kind of weather. Also, nice pop lipstick should always be there."

Tara Sutaria's makeup artist, Shraddha Mehta on the other hand believes in three products, "Concealer, kajal and lipstick. Covering the under eye, is literally half the battle won. A kohl pencil on the other hand immediately gives your face a lift."

For Amanda Bell, Global Director of Education and Artistry at Pixi, it is a more upgraded set of options. "A colour corrector to neutralise dark circles under the eyes, a fixing mist that is weightless and ensures makeup that the makeup looks flawless for a longer time and a primer. A great primer creates the perfectly textured canvas so the base glides over your skin and blends seamlessly while additionally maintaining a healthy and hydrated complexion."

As for makeup artist Arti Nayar, nothing elevates a girl's look better than mascara does. "It's easy to use and very effective to open the eyes and it looks so pretty!" she says before adding that she also can't do without an eyebrow pencil.

Which according to you are some must-have makeup products? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle's hairstylist REVEALS the best styling tips that give an illusion of healthy hair

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×