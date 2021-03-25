Exclusive: Teenage skincare saviours: An expert shares 5 DIYs you can do with superfoods

Superfoods are the best food for your skin and here is everything you need to know about it. Read on to know more.

The term “Superfood” is growing in popularity and for good reason. In simple terms, superfoods are nutritionally dense. This means that they are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that work wonders for our bodies. For instance, antioxidants can prevent the damage caused to our cells by free radicals. Plus, the nutrients contained in superfoods can help improve the quality of your skin. This makes superfoods the best food for our skin.

Since they are packed full of antioxidants, vitamins, and nutrients, they have the power to refresh, hydrate, and nourish the skin. So, whether it’s regular teenage acne problems, dry skin, oily skin, sunburn, uneven complexion, or anything else, superfoods could hold the answer. These foods could feed your skin with the nutrition it requires to glow all day long. The best part is, we don’t have to look very far to find superfoods for our skin. Most of us already have them in our homes. So, here are five DIY’s you can try with superfoods:

1. Honey and cherry face scrub

This exfoliating scrub can be used to hydrate and nourish your skin, leaving it feeling supple.

Ingredients:

5 cherries

1 tbsp almond powder

1/4 cup honey

1 tbsp brown sugar

3 tbsp yoghurt

Directions:

Mix the ingredients together in a bowl and gently massage onto your skin for 30 seconds. Then rinse it off with warm water.

2. Kiwi face scrub

This is great for oily skin as it reduces excess production of oil and gets rid of dead skin cells while hydrating your skin.

Ingredients:

1 whole kiwi (peeled and mashed)

2 tsp of brown sugar

A few drops of olive oil

Directions:

Add all the ingredients together and mix well. Gently massage the scrub onto the skin in a circular motion for three to five minutes. Wash it off with warm water.

3. Honey and Oatmeal face scrub

This is the perfect remedy for dull and dry skin. This scrub softens the skin and reduces redness.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup honey

1/2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/4 cup milk

1/2 cup cooked oatmeal

Directions:

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix until it achieves a thick yet grainy texture. Rub

onto your face and rinse it off gently.

4. Blueberry face mask

This face mask hydrates your skin, removes excess oil, and eliminates impurities.

Ingredients

20 blueberries

1 banana

1 lemon

Directions:

Blend the blueberries and banana together. Empty it into a bowl and squeeze in the lemon juice. Apply the mask to your face and leave it on for 20 minutes. Wash it off with warm water.

5. Pomegranate clay mask

This mask will help in delaying premature signs of ageing and gives you smooth, soft, and glowing skin. It also helps prevent skin problems like acne and hyperpigmentation.

Ingredients:

2 tsp Multani mitti or fullers earth

3-4 tbsp pomegranate

A few drops of coconut oil

1 pinch of turmeric (optional)

Directions:

Grind the pomegranate seeds to a paste and add the other ingredients. Add a pinch of turmeric. Mix well and apply it on your face while scrubbing gently. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes and wash it off with cold water. There you have it, five simple ways to give your skin the best superfood nutrition it deserves.

About the author: Ms Dolly Kumar, Cosmetic Engineer and Founder & Director at Cosmic Nutracos, the parent company to Skinella

