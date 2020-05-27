Exclusive: Why are we opting for DIY beauty now more than ever? A makeup artist weighs in

We have all turned beauticians, hairdressers and wellness managers. But why does everyone want to make their own beauty products? Let’s get into it!

With the advent of the new normal, there are a lot of changes in the way we think, shop, consume and behave. We have become more conscious of what we use and the effect that it has not just on us but also on the environment. With this, there are a lot of us who are basically a breath away from opening up our own salons. We have given ourselves haircuts, and we have become master chefs in our own right. Another boom that we are seeing are in DIY beauty treatments.

From DIY makeup removers and toners, to face packs, hair packs and body scrubs; everything is currently being made by ourselves for ourselves. None of the leftovers is going to waste and whatever the waste might be, it’s organic and hence biodegradable. What started off as a way to self soothe and care for ourselves and also the unavailability of a lot of products has now become a norm. With the world moving toward sustainability and a conscious lifestyle, this could make a huge difference.

But we are curious. Why are we now diving into DIY beauty? Is it because we have a lot of time to do this and also it gives us a sense of control? As consumers, we have now become extremely conscious about the fine print on the labels and we want to know what ingredients are being used in our products. Is this another way to take charge of what going on and in our bodies?

Does that mean that once life starts and goes back to normal (whatever that might be) this will stop? We could ponder all we wanted but we decided to touch base with celebrity makeup artist Lekha Gupta to ask her if this wave is here to stay and what she feels about DIY beauty. Here’s what she had to say:

“This (making your own beauty products) is trending and how. I always believed that necessity is the mother of invention. DIY beauty therapy and products were always available but people always chose the easy way out of hiring services and buying products coz someone else has already done the trials and research for you. We seldom would read or focus on the ingredients used! But with this pandemic setting in and people being cornered the awareness has increased two-fold. Now more and more people are thinking about what their skin and hair needs, rather than just following a herd of people. Hence DIY experiments are gaining precedence. For example, if I know that honey makes my skin dry, I can choose to avoid honey in my pack and substitute that with a host of other stuff already available in my kitchen. It’s giving people the opportunity to know their skin and body way better than ever before. It’s so much easier to make your own face pack/mask or cheek/lip tint at home as per your own preferences. What started off as a temporary solution to battle beauty requirements during the pandemic has now become a question of personal choice and I feel this choice is here to stay.”

Well if this information is anything to go by, we think sustainability isn’t such a far fetched notion anymore after all.

What do you think about DIY experiments? What have you tried through this pandemic?

