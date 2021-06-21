EXCLUSIVE: Yoga Day 2021: How Yoga helps in improving skin and hair according to expert Shahnaz Husain

Good health and beauty are two sides of the same coin. Unless you are healthy from the inside, you cannot reflect true beauty. In this respect, yoga is very relevant, as it helps us to achieve both good health and beauty.

Today, Yoga is popular worldwide, because of its relevance to our modern lifestyle, especially in terms of reducing stress and achieving fitness. It has many benefits, as it is said to improve concentration and focus and, therefore, performance levels. Yoga has been very much a part of my life and career. The best thing about Yoga is that it does not need any equipment and can be done anywhere.

One of the yogic exercises that are necessary for beautiful skin and hair is Pranayam, as it helps to reduce stress, increase oxygenation and improve blood circulation. Pranayama is one of the best exercises of correct breathing. Devoting a few minutes every day allows natural cleansing of the system. These exercises are now being followed worldwide. Close one nostril with the fingers. Then breathe in through the other nostril. The air should be inhaled in short sniffs. Then close the second nostril and breathe out. Breathe in again through the other nostril and breathe out the same way. Alternate it up to ten times. This purifies the bloodstream and cleanses the entire filtering system.

Yoga improves blood circulation, including the circulation of blood to the skin surface. This is so important for the good health of the skin, as it helps to supply essential nutrients to the skin. It tones the skin, improves oxygenation to the skin, imparts a beautiful glow and keeps the skin youthful and free from problems.

As we all know, Yoga deals with physical exercises, called “Asanas,” which entails the assuming of well-defined poses, with precise results. Some asanas not only reduce stress but also keep the system flushed, getting rid of toxins and wastes. For instance, Dhanurasana is excellent for removing toxins and flushing the system. It also promotes blood circulation and reduces stress. It benefits the skin, making it clear and adding a glow.

Beauty also includes a body that has a suppleness, good posture and grace. A slim figure can take years off and make you look well-groomed. The yogic asanas are designed to keep the spine and joints flexible and supple and this goes a long way in delaying age-related signs. The posture improves and so does suppleness and grace. Muscles are toned and blood circulation improves. All these can help to preserve youthful qualities of the body and benefit the appearance. Many beauty problems are triggered off by stress, like acne and hair loss. Yoga helps to induce relaxation and reduce stress. Therefore, it helps in dealing with stress-related conditions. Studies conducted on those who practise yoga have shown that positive changes also occur in the personality, attitudes, emotions and self-confidence. It has a direct effect on the mind, emotions and mood.

According to Yoga, the body is the temple of the soul, because it helps us connect with our inner self. The appeal of Yoga lies in its numerous benefits on both body and mind. Yoga is also a regular stress-buster and puts a glow back on your skin. Feeling good makes you look good too! So, celebrate the power of Yoga and bring Yoga into the experience of your daily life.

