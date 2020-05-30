Exclusive: “You are only as good as your last haircut,” says haircare expert Adhuna Bhabani

In our latest edition of Live with PINKVILLA Fashion, we had the cult hairstylist and founder of Bblunt salons on the other end. She spoke about salons reopening and the hair care mistakes we might be making at this time.

Adhuna Bhabani, her name has become synonymous with hair styling. Bblunt is probably the first place you think of when you think of anything related to the hair and you’d be right. She always had an inclination towards hair styling and anything to do with design, and she pursued it with a passion since she was about 14 years old!

She is the founder and a businesswoman, but first and foremost she is just an enthusiastic creative person in love with her field and in love with hair. A woman who knows her craft down pat and has a pretty good idea of how the canvas works, she is a beacon of knowledge. So, of course, we had to pick her brain about all things hair, here are some gems that we can’t get over.

On hair fall

“Hair has a natural cycle. It grows from the roots, then it rests and then it falls, naturally. It is imperative that we understand this cycle. This cycle goes on for 7 years so the hair that you see falling is mostly just the end of the cycle. Having said that I understand why women with long hair panic when they see this hair fall, because of the length of the hair it may seem like a lot. Other causes of hair fall can include a dramatic change in climate, hormones, lifestyle or dietary habits. Apart from this stress is, of course, an aggressor. So when do you PANIC? Well if you see more than 10-15 strands of hair on your pillow when you wake up in the morning, then visit your salon and ask them to help you diagnose the problem.”

On oiling hair

“In India, oil is more of a cultural habit passed down through the generations. It is more of an emotional connect. The thing is when you use a heavy oil to massage your roots and on your hair, you also then try to wash it off and that is an aggressive process. So even if the oil is helping you, as soon as you shampoo you basically undo whatever little the oil has done. Massages are great and you should massage your hair as often as you can to stimulate hair growth and ensure scalp health but you don’t need oil to do that. For the nourishment that comes with oil, you can use oil-based serums and leave-in products that are lighter and still do the job.”

On understanding your hair

“The thing about your hair is that the hair closest to your scalp is the new hair and the hair at the bottom is old hair. So when it comes to products the cleansing is needed near your scalp but the nourishment is needed on the hair that’s long (mid-shaft to ends). Both of these areas could need completely different things. While your scalp could be oily, your hair could be dry. So you would need to use a clarifying shampoo and a nourishing cream based conditioning treatment on the roots. This is where your hairstylist is extremely important. Listen to what they are saying so you can understand your hair and what it needs.”

On replicating a salon treatment at home

“At a time like this when we can’t avail luxurious services at a salon, we just have to do one ourselves with the products off the shelf. So you shampoo your hair as you normally would and then towel dry your hair before moving on to the next step. Then you apply a hair mask or a conditioner with creamy consistency LIBERALLY on your hair; mid-shaft to the ends. Once you’re done with that just take a hot towel and wrap it around your hair and leave it on for about 15-30 mins depending on how much time you have on your hands.”

On washing hair every day in the summer

“At a time like this with whatever we have going on, it is recommended that you wash your hair every day. The ‘do not wash your hair every day’ is more a myth now than anything. You have to understand, I have been around for such a long time, I have seen hair experts developing better products and I have seen the products getting better, felt them even. So this thought that you couldn’t wash your hair every single day held true a few years ago, but not anymore. If you use sulphate-free and paraben-free shampoo, there isn’t any harm. If you are stepping out or working out in the summer and there are dust and perspiration then it is ABSOLUTELY OKAY if you wash your hair every day. Just be careful about the aftercare.”

On hair care mistakes

“Not listening to what your hair needs. Also not understanding that some processes are just natural. If you’re in your 40s and you have hair fall, it might probably be because it is a natural by-product of the ageing process and it would be better if you accepted it. Prevention is always better than cure, so listen to your hairdressers’ recommendations and always be aware of what your hair needs cause there is almost never a one size fits all formula when it comes to hair. Also, massage your hair as much as you can. If you’re sitting free or even when you shampoo, there’s nothing else that will stimulate your hair follicles than a good massage.”

Finally, advice for budding hairstylists?

“I was told once, ‘you are only as good as your last haircut’, so never stop learning and innovating and re-inventing yourself. And for the people looking to enter this field, you are most welcome! The more the merrier.”

