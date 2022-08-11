6 Effective exfoliating masks for a clear skin under $80

There are many ways in which you can exfoliate your face but how do you know which methods and products are worth using? There are scrubs, cleansers, brushes, serums, creams, overnight treatments, and perhaps our favorite of all, masks. Exfoliating masks are a great way to eradicate dead skin build up and brighten up a dull complexion. We have listed a few effective exfoliating masks from a wise array of options in the market.

6 Effective Exfoliating Masks For A Clear Skin

1. Himalayan Clay Mud Mask

This clay exfoliating mask is rich in Silica, which is said to help improve skin elasticity and cell renewal for supple, younger looking skin. It is suitable for all skin types, nourishing and moisturizing. Rub a very small amount on the inside of your elbow area to test for any allergic reaction before use. It also reduces the appearance of pores and reduces acne.

Price: $15.49

Buy Now

2. Tatcha The Clarifying Clay Mask

This clarifying clay mask warms your skin to open pores and purify with Japanese volcanic ash, gently exfoliates with Japanese konjac, and minimizes excess oil and sebum with Okinawa kucha clay for smoother, clearer skin in just 3 minutes. It absorbs excess oil, sebum, and dirt from the pores without overdrying skin.

Price: $70.00

Buy Now

3. L'Oreal Paris Skincare Pure Clay Face Mask

This pure clay mask is formulated to provide a luxurious skincare experience while potent pure clays, red algae, and volcanic rock to exfoliate dead skin on face and smooth surface imperfections. After using this product your skin texture appears refined and pores are visibly minimized. It also contains red algae that unclogs pores.

Price: $13.99

Buy Now

4. DRMTLGY Pumpkin Enzyme Face Mask

This is a 4-in-1 self-warming pumpkin mask that reduces the appearance of large pores, hydrates, cleanses, and provides gentle exfoliation. It also contains time-released Jojoba balls, nourishing minerals, enzymes, and antioxidants that provide overall skin rejuvenation. It has a rich, creamy, gentle formula that compliments anti-aging, skin lightening, and acne regimens.

Price: $31.50

Buy Now

5. Era Organics Exfoliating Face Mask

If you are troubled with stubborn blackheads, here is an exfoliating mask that cleanses and minimizes pores, exfoliates dull/dead skin cells and moisturizes to the base of your skin with each wash. Microdermabrasion at home helps gently polish away damaged skin, blackheads, stretch marks and is a powerful acne scar treatment and this exfoliating mask does that. It also contains aloe vera, Manuka honey, walnut and powerful vitamin C that helps to protect skin from damaging free radicals and premature aging.

Price: $15.45

Buy Now

6. Olay Vitamin C Face Mask Kit

This face mask kit is a combo pack that removes dead skin cells to reveal a brighter and smoother skin. The bright, citrus scent invigorates your senses, while you experience the warm, foamy transformation when the peel is added to the treatment to polish away your skin’s impurities.

Price: $28.04

Buy Now

Exfoliating masks are great options for fighting wrinkles on your face. Exfoliation should be done two to three times a week. Sensitive skin types may want to stick to once or twice per week, and exfoliating in the evening is ideal as it helps to open up your pores to the rest of your nighttime skincare routine.

