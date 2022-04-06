Exfoliating scrubs for face and body that are summer must-have

Exposure to sun, pollutants and sweat clogs the pores on our skin and layers it with greasy residues which act as a breeding ground for bacteria and germs that induce inflammation, acne and other skin issues. This is why exfoliating scrubs are very much necessary. Since in summer we tend to sweat a lot, the face and body feel tired, dull and greasy. Using exfoliating scrubs, be it face scrubs or body scrubs, can cleanse and refresh the skin without stripping off the skin's natural moisture balance.

Here are 7 exfoliating scrubs for skin rejuvenation:

1. Soilscents Face Scrub

Infused with jojoba beads which are highly effective natural exfoliant that nourishes and cleanses the skin deeply. This face scrub also helps in brightening the skin and improving texture as it clears clogged pores and evens out skin tone.

Price: Rs 1320

2. mCaffeine Exfoliating Coffee Body Scrub

Coffee benefits the skin by improving elasticity and complexion. The coffee body scrub is a dry blend of coffee and coconut oil that provides exfoliation and nourishment at the same time. It exfoliates, reduces cellulite and polishes skin to keep it fresh and healthy.

Price: Rs 395

3. Plum Green Tea Face Scrub

Green tea extract act as a natural antioxidant that refreshes and rejuvenates the skin. It will help in clearing out acne and acne marks by removing all the dirt, grime and impurities from the pores with the help of glycolic acid and cellulose beads.

Price: Rs 316

4. Dot & Key Exfoliating Lemon Sugar Body Scrub

This exfoliating scrub polishes the skin and unclogs the pores and provides a healthy glow and smooth texture for the skin. The sugar scrub also acts as a humectant and locks moisture into your skin. It contains glycolic acid that gently breaks down dead skin to reveal supple, glowing skin.

Price: Rs 545

5. Dove Exfoliating Body Polish

This plant-based product gently moisturises your skin and gives you a supple and velvety touch. It removes the skin of dirt and other impurities and thoroughly cleanses revealing a natural glow. It also nourishes the skin to restore skin’s natural nutrients.

Price: Rs 558

6. Forest Essentials Walnut Gel Scrub

This premium Kashmiri walnut gel scrub contains finely milled Walnut powder, which gently removes dead and damaged skin cells and exfoliates the skin. It smoothens and tones the skin while unravelling radiant skin.

Price: Rs 1295

7. Pink Salt Body Scrub For Exfoliation

Made from Himalayan salt and sugar this exfoliating body scrub has all the natural minerals found to provide endless benefits for your dry skin. It's an excellent relaxation therapy that your skin deserves this summer. The scrub detoxifies your skin by drawing out unwanted toxins, dirt, pollution, and bacteria from your pores.

Price: Rs 599

Give your body and face the vacation they crave for with the above-mentioned exfoliating scrubs from Amazon. It's always advised to do a patch test before using and also make use to discontinue if any redness or inflammation is seen.

