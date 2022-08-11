Pollution, makeup residues, dead cells and sebum production adds an extra dirt layer to the skin making one look dull and sad. No amount of cream application or just cleansing will get rid of these impurities which is why you need to consider exfoliation as a major part of your skincare regime. You need not do this every day as over-exfoliation might strip the skin’s natural moisture level. Gentle exfoliation on a weekly basis is best situated for sensitive skin and here we bring to you 7 best exfoliator for sensitive skin under $80 from Amazon.

7 Best exfoliator for sensitive skin

These branded exfoliators are curated on the basis of product popularity, reviews and ratings on Amazon.

1. Arabica Coffee Scrub

Coffee in general is known for its exfoliation power. If you are prone to constant sunburns or even tans, then this coffee scrub will assist you in maintaining your skin tone and will help avoid further damage. It will gently soothe your skin and get rid of all impurities.

Price: $14.49

Buy Now

2. Coconut and Charcoal Underarm Detox Scrub

Sensitive under arm skin demands natural treatment. This coconut and charcoal scrub helps restore your natural complexion while scrubbing away toxins and dead skin cells. It’s packed with antioxidants that help skin heal and freshen up!

Price: $14.99

Buy Now

3. Lancer Exfoliating Face Wash

This daily exfoliating face wash gently removes surface debris and dry, dull cells to give you smooth, bright, and renewed skin. It is exactly what your sensitive skin craves! The polish works best if it’s followed by the cleanse face cleanser and finished with the nourish skin moisturizer.

Price: $65.45

Buy Now

4. ORG Body Scrub Deep Gel Exfoliator

Here is a natural mineral peeling formulation that peels-off layers of dirt and dead skin for a deep exfoliation, making your skin feel baby soft. It results in brighter and even tone skin that helps your radiate your true cheerful self!

Price: $33.25

Buy Now

5. Radical Skincare Age-Defying Exfoliating Pads

If you aim to enhance new cell turnover, grab this one right away! These exfoliating pads with AHA/BHA multi-fruit acid gently exfoliate dead skin cells and help your skin glow from within. It's soft, soothing and gives you the best self-pampering hour break.

Price: $75

Buy Now

6. Powered Facial Cleansing Brush

One of the best exfoliating agents you can trust for cell regeneration is cleansing brushes that are mild and gentle on the skin yet very much effective in getting rid of impurities. It also gives your face a gentle massage that improves blood circulation.

Price: $69.99

Buy Now

7. Intensive Triple Exfoliating Treatment

This is the best exfoliator and mask treatment to detoxify skin and remove dull texture and impurities. With three different exfoliators, It works triply hard to reveal more visibly smooth and supple skin. Grab it now by clicking the buy button below!

Price: $52

Buy Now

We hope the above-listed exfoliator for sensitive skin helped you find your one. These branded and quality products definitely deserve a space in your vanity. Try them out and let us know your favorite in the comments below.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

