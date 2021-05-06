Expert reveals how to take care of your oily skin during the summer season

Oily skin creates a lot of disturbances during the summer season and it becomes tough to keep the skin healthy and supple. So, Dr. Sirisha Singh, Dermatologist, talks about how to take care of your oily skin in summer.

Sebaceous glands or the oil-producing glands of the skin are absolutely vital to maintain a soft supple skin. However, due to hormonal influence in teens and young adults, these glands sometimes go on an overdrive and can make the skin oily. The skin looks shiny, application of any amount of make-up is difficult and the skin keeps breaking out into acne. Some people generally have more active sebaceous glands and have generally oily skin. So, dermatologist, Dr. Sirisha Singh talks about how to take care of your oily skin in the summer season.

How to recognise oily skin?

After washing your face as usual, go to bed at night without applying anything on the face, not even a moisturiser. When you get up in the morning, look at the face in the mirror. Oily skin looks shiny. If the whole face or most of it looks shiny, you have an oily skin.

Principles of Pampering Oily Skin

The principles of skincare, i.e. CTM and sunscreen stay the same for everybody. The products have to be customised based on the skin type. For oily skin, choose a cleanser containing salicylic acid or lactic acid. A toner would be a good product to use and may be used twice a day. The moisturiser should be a mild gel-based moisturiser. The sunscreen should also be gel-based or a light lotion.

Creams and ointments are better avoided. One may also use any face pack 2 times a week. Something sour from the kitchen like a few drops of vinegar, lemon or yogurt may be added to gram flour or sandalwood powder. The sour foods are acidic and can help control the oil balance of the skin.

Internal nutrition also helps. Drink plenty of clear oral fluids and eat plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables to help maintain skin health. Follow these simple tips and work your way towards more healthy skin. Also Read: Protect your skin from the scorching heat with these 5 Home remedies

