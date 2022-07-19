Expert reveals Monsoon skincare and haircare tips to swear by & products to avoid

Monsoon may have its share of gimmicks to play but thank god for beauty experts we don't need to live through worrisome days. With the new season upon us plus incessant downpours, your skin and hair have challenges to put up with. But, this time around if you feel unprepared or rather feel like your minds are clogged with too much information you may have stumbled upon, take it easy here we give you a go-to and a comprehensive guide to bank on with inputs from Dr. Geeta Grewal, A Cosmetic surgeon (Anti-aging, beauty, and wellness expert).

1) 3 major skincare and haircare must-dos

A: The first and foremost important thing is to not forget your supplements – protein, Zinc, B12, and D3 for hair as well as skin.

Taking care of your hair is a long-term commitment. You should avoid any shortcuts and treatments and focus on lifestyle changes. Try to massage the scalp with warm coconut oil at least once a week and wash your hair 2-3 times a week. To nourish deep roots, you can go for in-clinic therapies like Platelet-rich therapy (PRP), micro-needling, or Botox for hair.

Having healthy and glowing skin is what everyone desires but we pay very less attention to what our skin needs. Secondly, never sleep with makeup on. Have a night-time routine of cleaning and moisturizing. Lastly, it is a myth that you don’t need sunscreen indoors, please use sunscreen diligently every day even when you are at home.

2) 3 skincare and haircare don'ts

A: There are several things that you should absolutely avoid. Never comb wet hair, avoid any heat-based treatments on your hair, and don’t go without cleansing your hair for more than 3 days, particularly in this dry heat.

For your skin, many things need to be avoided. Firstly, avoid using too many products. This could result in breakouts and clogged pores.

Secondly, don’t keep on touching your face, especially with unclean hands. Hygiene is of utmost importance for healthy skin.

Lastly, don’t forget to exfoliate. Many people skip this step and underestimate its importance. It is important to exfoliate a couple of times a week.

3) A healthy skincare practice to follow before kickstarting and ending the day?

A: One should always begin the day by cleansing the skin followed by toning with rose water and after that vitamin C and serum. That should be followed by moisturizer and sunscreen. You should also end the day with a good face cleanse, toner, and moisturizer. You can also use the Gua Sha tool for contouring and evening out the moisturizer. It will help in better absorption of moisturizer. Also, people with dry skin should use a combination of moisturizers and not just rely on hyaluronic acid moisturizer. When applying, first apply the thicker consistency one which is the Hyaluronic followed by a lighter consistency moisturizer.

4) Could you mention some effective tips for glowing and hydrated skin?

A: 1. Double cleansing at night helps keep skin fresh and healthy.

2. Use moisturizer during the day and at night.

3. Exfoliate at least once a week.

4. Avoid direct heat exposure and use sunscreen at all times.

5. Keep a healthy diet.

5) Products to trust and avoid this monsoon?

A: 1) For skin always avoid very strong acids. Also, one should never indulge in very coarse scrubs. Anything hard on your fingertips should ideally not be used on the skin. The thumb rule is to use a fine granular scrub.

2) The products that you can invest in are Vitamin C, Retinol, and Azelaic Acid. Retinol and Azelaic acid can be used on alternate nights.

3) For hair, any heat-based treatment and frequent hair color is a big no-no.

4) Also, always avoid any strong chemicals with fragrances. When washing hair, please don’t go for prolonged hot water showers.

In general, coconut oil is one of the best products for hair as well as skin. You can a few drops of any thick oils like black sesame oil or castor oil to coconut oil and use for your hair.

6) 2 homemade anti-dandruff hair masks to try

A: We have many products lying at home that can be used in DIY hair masks. One easy-to-make hair mask is mixing an egg with coconut oil and another is curd plus honey. Both of these masks will help in healing and repairing the scalp to reduce dandruff. Another good anti-dandruff hair mask is two tablespoons of aloe vera gel mixed with 2-3 drops of apple cider vinegar in a bowl. Just apply it as it is and wash it after 20 minutes.

7) 2 face masks to soothe acne

A: Acne can occur for several reasons and in some cases may need medication but you can soothe them with the help of many DIY recipes.

One helpful recipe is a mixture of turmeric and honey. Form a smooth paste of turmeric and honey and apply it to the face. Keep it on for 10 minutes and then rinse with RO/filtered water.

Aloe vera is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Mix aloe vera with some lemon juice – ¼ teaspoon of lemon juice to 2 teaspoons of aloe vera, apply it evenly on your face and keep it on for 5-10 minutes before rinsing off completely.

8) Simple tips to exfoliate your skin

A: Exfoliation is done to relieve the skin of any dead cells, dirt, or impurities that have settled on the skin. Use a scrub suitable to your skin type and exfoliate using your fingertips making small circular motions on your face. You should keep exfoliating for at least 30-45 seconds and then rinse off completely. You can also use the skincare tools diligently like sculptors, Gua Sha, and skin rose quartz, jade rollers to stimulate your skin.

What does your go-to haircare and skincare routine look like? Let us know in the comments below.

