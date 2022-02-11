Eye care essentials under Rs 1999 to gift yourself

Eye care is as important as skin care. Your eyes should be protected with utmost care to prevent early eye related problems. To ensure that your vision is not hindered you need to take good care of the eyes. Eyes are the most sensitive, delicate and important aspect of our body. In order to maintain your eye’s good health make sure that the refractive errors do not bother you. Inadequate sleeping hours, insufficient quality sleep will welcome dark circles and weaken your eyes at an early stage. Hence, it is the time to pave way for healthy eyes and bid adieu to facial dullness with these eye care essentials.

1. MCaffeine Coffee Under Eye Cream

This under eye cream comes with a free eye roller for easy and effective application. It vanishes dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles. In addition, it also recovers sun damage, puffiness with the goodness of Vitamin E and white water lily. It depuffs your under eye area and helps in fighting free radicals.

Price: Rs. 575

Deal: Rs. 459

2. Mamaearth Electronic Massager and Eye Cream

This massager that comes with an under eye cream is power packed with Vitamin C. It is purely meant for brightening under eye areas and reducing dark circles. It boosts collagen production and aids in improving your skin’s texture. For restoring your eye’s sparkle, try your hands on this cream and massager at the earliest.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 879

3. GoJaiv Premium Cooling Gel Eye Mask

This CoolingGel Eye Mask is made up of natural active ingredients that reduce eye strain. It rejuvenates your eyes and clears dark circles, puffiness and wrinkles in the most natural way. This eye mask will ensure that your stressed eyes will chill without bothering you. The soothing aroma of lavender provides a therapeutic and aromatic effect that will make you irresistible.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 799

4. Plum Bright Years Under-Eye Recovery Gel

This recovery gel has a light texture for effective under eye hydration. It is ideal for mature skin. The easy absorbing formula of this eye gel reduces all the under eye issues that you face in your day to day life. It is gentle and fights pigmentation.

Price: Rs. 925

Deal: Rs. 740

5. Indulgeo Essentials Remastered Rejuvenating Eye Serum

This Indulgeo Essentials Remastered Rejuvenating Eye Serum is a roll on for easy and gentle application. It comes with healing stones that are highly beneficial for 100 percent eye care. The castor oil and lavender essential oil are the nourishing ingredients that deliver better results in less span of time.

Price: Rs. 900

Deal: Rs. 765

6. PETITfÉE Agave Cooling Eye Patch

The cooling eye patch comes in a set of 60 patches for rejuvenating your under eye skin anytime anywhere. The instant cooling effect is all about 100 percent nourishment that makes it the best anti wrinkle and anti aging solution. These patches will help your eyes to retain their lost moisture.

Price: Rs.1799

Deal: Rs. 1699

7. O3+ Eye Circle Cream

This O3+ Eye Circle Cream is the best solution for brightening and whitening dark circles, fine lines and puffy bags. The eye circle cream is extremely light on skin and combtas every eye related problem. It lifts the appearance of under and around your eyes.

Price: Rs. 445

8. TOUCHBeauty Essentials Sonic Eye Massager

This eye care device is a must have eye care essential that relieves dark circles and puffiness. It offers a heated treatment that opens up the pores and increases blood circulation. This eye massager also relieves eye fatigue immediately after use.

Price: Rs. 2199

Deal: Rs. 1199

Let the twinkle in your eyes be treasured forever. These eye care essentials at your hands will ensure that your facial glow is undisturbed. What are you waiting for? Add them all to your cart RIGHT AWAY!

