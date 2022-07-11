Droopy, tired eyes make you look dull and unattractive. And if you think those regular moisturizers are good enough to fix such eyes woes, then you are sadly mistaken. That's where eye cream enters the scene. You may ask what makes it different from an ordinary face cream. They are laden with active ingredients and specifically designed for the delicate, sensitive skin around the eyes. Also, eye creams have thicker consistency when compared to face creams and even moisturize the eye area better. It helps to give you bright and youthful-looking skin around the eyes. Regular usage can help you get rid of those under bags, crow's feet, and firm up the skin. Since there are no fatty tissues around the eyes, the skin around the eyes is thinner compared to the face, that's exactly the reason why the first signs of aging appear there. So, if you have made up your mind to incorporate eye cream into your skincare routine, below we list down our top suggestions chosen.

Here are the 6 best eye creams to lift the eye area.

1. Vichy LiftActiv Supreme Anti Wrinkle Eye Cream

The anti-aging cream comes with a thick creamy texture that melts into the skin and the eye contours. It is laden with caffeine that helps to decrease water retention and de-puffs the eyes. Plus, it is infused with rhamnose that helps to smooth and firm the skin and Vichy's volcanic water that helps to strengthen skin barrier function.

Price:$35.00

2. Cucumber Eye Cream for Dark Circles and Puffiness

Fake a good night's rest with this soothing cucumber eye cream. It is enriched with a hyaluronic acid, peptide complex and olive-derived oils that help to intensely hydrate the skin, remove wrinkles and leave it with a youthful glow. In addition to that, it contains vitamins and antioxidants that help to tighten the skin and offer long-lasting moisturization.

Price:$22.49

3. ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Eye Renewal

The anti-wrinkle eye cream helps to smoothen, tone, and firm the eye area. It also helps to drastically reduce fine lines and nourish the skin.

Price:$110.00

4. Murad Renewing Eye Cream

Got those stubborn dark circles that refuse to go away? The ultra-nourishing eye cream helps to reduce them extensively and also fights wrinkles and fine lines. Laden with peptides and retinol helps to illuminate the eye area.

Price:$86.00

5. AHAVA Extreme Firming Eye

If sagging skin around your eyes is all your concern, then this eye cream can be of great help to you. This smoothening cream helps to improve skin elasticity and makes it visibly firmer. Enriched with natural extracts, it helps to neutralize free radical damage and banish wrinkles.

Price: $44.80

6. Obagi ELASTIderm Eye Cream

Rejuvenate the entire eye area, by slathering on this formula, which is a blend of unique bi-mineral complex and malonic acid to help you get smoother, firmer-looking skin around the eyes.

Price:$103.95

The area around the eyes has gentle skin and frequent eye movements can cause the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, so it's important to take a little extra care of your eyes. And trust us, eye creams are great at rendering that tender care all it requires to make them look bright and fresh.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

