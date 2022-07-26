7 Rejuvenating eye creams on Amazon under $100

While applying moisturizer is an obvious part of most people’s skin-care routines, caring for the fragile skin under your eyes is a whole other ball game. The skin on our lower eyelids is the thinnest in the entire body and this skin gets lax and crepey over time and is vulnerable to a whole host of skin issues, including dark circles, bags, and wrinkles. This is the reason to consider using a dedicated eye cream.

7 Best Eye Creams On Amazon

Things you need to know before buying an eye cream:

An eye cream designed to brighten might have ingredients like vitamin C and niacinamide, while an eye cream aimed at reducing puffiness will likely be packed with caffeine. With that said, some eye creams (like our top pick) include a host of activities that target different concerns simultaneously and help with everything from wrinkles to puffiness to dark circles.

Texture is important depending on your skin type and needs. A drier under-eye area would benefit from a thicker consistency, while an oilier skin type would do well with a gel-cream or serum.

1. RoC RETINOL EYE CREAM

This retinol eye cream addresses the 3 major eye concerns — puffiness, dark circles and wrinkles. This is an anti-aging night eye cream that's clinically proven to visibly rejuvenate the delicate skin around the eye. With pure RoC Retinol and an exclusive mineral complex, this hypoallergenic cream with glycerin was designed for dramatic results but gentle enough for daily use by men and women. Whether you're looking for a solution for deep wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, crow's feet, uneven skin tone or dry skin, this eye cream is right for you. This cream is clinically proven to have reduced the appearance of fine lines by 50 percent in 12 weeks.

Price: $16.89

2. Estee Lauder Resilience Multi-Effect Tri-Peptide Eye Creme

This multi purpose and resilient eye cream is suitable for all skin types. It also contains tri-peptide that helps in reducing tiredness and puffiness from your under eye in no time.

Price: $20.80

3. Tatcha The Silk Peony Melting Eye Cream

This nourishing eye cream melts when applied to release a double shield of hydration with line-smoothing liquid silk and moisture-locking Japanese White Peony for youthful, radiant eyes. This cream also blurs the look of fine lines and wrinkles, helping skin resemble the soft, smooth, natural radiance of pure silk. A complete silk protein forms a protective veil of moisture on top of skin. Japanese White Peony helps support skin’s natural barrier function to seal in moisture. Antioxidant-packed formula helps protect against signs of future damage.

Price: $60.00

4. StriVectin Multi-Action R&R Under Eye Cream

This is a lightweight but super nourishing eye cream that addresses visible eye aging and fatigue while brightening the under eye area. This cream targets the five visible signs of aging and fatigue: lines and wrinkles, dark circles, sagging, puffiness and dehydration. This product is designed with a color-neutralizing apricot tint to instantly brighten under eye dark circles. The dual-action Peptide Complex reinforces visible firmness and tone around the eyes. It also contains mimosa-tree extract that targets crow’s feet, discoloration and signs of fatigue. Also the color-neutralizing apricot tint instantly brightens under-eye dark circles for a well-rested, wide-awake appearance.

Price: $65.00

5. Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Caffeine Eye Contour Cream

Suffering from tired and puffy eyes every morning? A brightening auto correct eye cream that revives tired looking eyes, is all you need. It is formulated with caffeine, brazilian ginseng root extract, horse chestnut extract, lutein, watermelon rind extract and acmella oleracea. This eye cream delivers a lifted and depuffed look to the under eye area. It reduces the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. It smoothes symptoms of crow’s feet, improves skin moisture barrier and provides antioxidant defense. You can use this product twice a day for better results.

Price: $65.00

6. Murad Renewing Eye Cream

The world renowned brand Murad brings this multi-action eye cream that firms, brightens, and hydrates to minimize signs of aging at the delicate eye area. It also visibly reduces wrinkles with advanced peptides and retinol. This product is formulated without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, gluten, animal-derived Ingredients and mineral oil. This product is suitable for all skin types but avoid contact with eyes and follow up with a moisturizer.

Price: $86.00

7. Neocutis Lumière Illuminating Eye Cream

This is an intensive line smoothing eye cream that targets the delicate eye area to improve the signs of aging for noticeably younger-looking eyes. This cream is also moisturizing and rejuvenating cream, alleviates under eye darkness and reduces puffiness. This product is non-comedogenic, dermatologist tested, free of color additives and fragrances and not tested on animals. NEOCUTIS is a top seller and has been an InStyle Best Beauty Buy winner for 13 consecutive years.

Price: $97.00

Getting enough sleep and drinking enough water is just as important to maintaining brighter, firmer eyes as applying an eye cream!

