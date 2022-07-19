7 Soothing eye creams for men on Amazon under $50

It is impossible to avoid stress, anxiety and sleepless nights, in these difficult times and stress brings under-eye bags and dark circles along with it. Applying eye cream has been a standard beauty practice for women, but an eye cream for men is not something we hear regularly. Even for men an easy, quick indulgence they can do for themselves every day is dabbing on just a bit of eye cream. The skin around your eyes is delicate whether you are a woman or a man and now’s the time to start taking care of it.

7 Eye Creams for Men

Things your need to look out for while buying an eye cream:

Retinol: Retinol is clinically proven to help improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, making it a must for tackling crow’s feet.

Hyaluronic Acid: This ingredient is a humectant and can hold 1,000 times its weight in water to help keep the skin hydrated. It makes your skin look healthier, plumper, and more youthful.

Caffeine: If fighting you are puffiness this is the ingredient you should look for. It helps tighten leaky blood vessels around the eye, which temporarily reduces swelling.

1. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Eye Cream

The key ingredient in this gel-based eye cream is hyaluronic acid, which is a hydrator found naturally in the skin that attracts moisture and locks it in. The gel-based texture is absorbed quickly and is long-lasting. This product is non-comedogenic, so it won't clog your pores, it is also ophthalmologist-tested and oil-, fragrance-, and dye-free.

2. Burt's Bees Sensitive Solutions Calming Eye Cream

The main ingredients in this eye cream are aloe and rice milk and honey. This cream is suitable for sensitive skin and has been approved by the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance. When used daily as directed by any dermatologist, this product can help soothe visible redness and irritation as well strengthen your skin’s moisture barrier. This 98.7% natural origin eye cream includes nutrient-rich botanicals and is formulated without parabens, phthalates, petrolatum or SLS.

3. The Ordinary Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG

This under eye solution reduces the appearance of eye contour pigmentation and puffiness. The key ingredients caffeine and EGCG can help reduce looks of puffiness and of dark circles in the eye contour and cellulite accumulation. This product is vegan and doesn't contain alcohol, oil, silicone, nuts, soy or gluten. Reduces Appearance of Eye Contour Pigmentation and Puffiness. Although fat deposits under the eye contour can create permanent puffiness and this product cannot help you with that.

4. CeraVe Eye Repair Cream

This under eye repair cream as the name suggests repairs or reduces the appearance of dark circles and puffiness in the under eye area. Its non-comedogenic finish leaves your under eyes looking hydrated, smooth, brightened, and more awake. It is made with Hyaluronic Acid to help retain skin's moisture and Niacinamide to help soothe skin. This product is accepted by the National Eczema Association. It does not contain fragrance and oil and is ophthalmologist-tested and suitable for all skin types.

5. Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask

Unlike the above mentioned products, this eye cream has the characteristics of an eye mask rather than a cream. When applied and kept overnight it helps in de-puffing the eyes. It is formulated with avocado, encapsulated retinol, niacinamide & coffeeberry. This avocado eye mask will help achieve a firmer look under the eyes. This eye mask has anti-aging properties from Niacinamide to fight fine lines,dull skin, and wrinkles to give you a youthful radiance. After cleansing your face apply a pea-sized amount of this eye cream to the entire orbital eye area. Apply it at night nightly before applying serums. This product is also free of - Parabens, Mineral Oil, Sulfates, Phthalates, Drying Alcohols, Synthetic Dyes.

6. Men's Retinol Eye Cream

This eye cream for men helps in brightening dark circles, removing puffiness and eye bags. The major components in this cream are hyaluronic acid, peptides, caffeine, niacinamide and a microdose of retinol. All these ingredients make this product Hyaluronic Acid, Peptides, Caffeine, Niacinamide, and a microdose of retinol. It also reduces crow's feet and other fine lines and wrinkles around the eye.

7. Supergoop! Bright-Eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream

Want to have a brighter complexion along with reduced puffiness under your eyes? This is the product for you. It contains SPF 40 PA+++ , this 100% non-nano mineral eye cream protects your eyes against UVA & UVB rays & helps filter blue light. It also contains some exotic ingredients like the South African resurrection plant, wild butterfly ginger flower & pomegranate to help reduce the appearance of dark circles & illuminate the eye area. Apply this product generously & evenly around the eye area after moisturizing.

The ingredients present in eye creams can increase moisture and plump the skin, making your eyes appear more well-rested. Whether you’re dealing with stress, fine lines, or sun damage, an eye cream can help boost your skin and make you look fresh and rejuvenated.

