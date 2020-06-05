Eye see you: 2 DIY under eye cream recipes for intense hydration!

We’ve rounded up one simple and one boujee eye cream recipe that you can make at home to make your under-eye area fresh and keep it moisturised.

The skin around our eyes is usually the first to showcase any skin problems. Be it dehydration, stress or the first signs of ageing it usually starts in the under-eye area. Because there are fewer oil glands and thinner skin in the area, every skin problem takes longer to fix itself. Plus we are always squinting at our screens and that exaggerates the effects. We also sometimes forget to specifically apply sunscreen to this area while applying it to our face so it is also prone to sun damage.

Eye creams today are an important part of the skincare routine. In the spirit of DIY-ing through quarantine, we thought why not try and make our own eye creams as well. So here are 2 (relatively) simple DIY eye cream recipes.

Cucumber and mint eye cream

What you need:

½ cucumber chopped up and peeled

12-14 mint leaves

1 tbsp aloe vera gel (organic)

4 tsp cold milk

3 drops almond essential oil or jojoba oil

Puree the cucumber and mint into a paste. Then add the milk, aloe vera gel and almond essential oil. After you are done cleansing your face in the morning, apply the eye cream in an even layer on the under-eye area. Leave the cream on for a few minutes and then lightly dab off the excess. Store this in the fridge after every use.

Cucumber has vitamin K which reduces the appearance of dark circles. Mint leaves are filled with antioxidants and acts as an astringent which cools the area and reduced puffiness. Aloe Vera is an anti-bacterial and the almond essential oil is infused with retinol that helps slow down the ageing process.

Coffee infused eye cream

What you need:

3 tbsp ground coffee powder

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup beeswax or jojoba oil

¼ cup of coconut oil

3 vitamin E capsules

First, make the coffee-infused oil. Take the olive oil and coffee in a saucepan and heat it up on a medium then low flame for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. After that put it aside until it cools. Then through a strainer or cloth just strain the oil and keep it aside. Now melt the beeswax or jojoba oil in a double boiler (which basically means you need to have a bigger utensil with water and then a smaller glass utensil with the beeswax.) Once melted let it cool slightly. Add the coconut oil while it is still warm along with the vitamin E capsules. Finally, add in the coffee-infused oil from earlier and mix well until combined.

The caffeine will help perk up the eyes and tighten the skin around the eyes. The oils and beeswax provide intense hydration and soothe inflammation. It also increases circulation and protects the skin from UV rays.

Which other DIY experiments should we try next?

