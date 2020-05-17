Eyebrow Lamination: What it is and why the trend is taking over Instagram

It is known to act like a lash-lift but for the eyebrows! Here's all you need to know about it.

Eyebrow lamination may sound like your eyebrows are going to be bound by plastic. But the reality of this process is way better than that! Brow lamination is an all-new treatment that hails from Europe and is considered to be like a lash-lift, but for your brows! The process is known to give similar results to that of microblading and gives the brows a fuller and feathery effect without any pain. It is the most looked-forward-to brow trend of 2020 and is said to be a painless solution for unsymmetrical brows. It involves the straightening of the brow hair using a chemical solution.

How does brow lamination work?

The treatment usually has two parts to it.

The first part involves a keratin 'brow lift cream' that is applied on the brow hair to soften it. It also allows the brow technician to manipulate the hair into a new direction for better hair growth. This usually lasts only five minutes.

The second part of brow lamination involves a neuteralising and nourishing cream to set the newly moulded brows and reconstruct the hair in place.

It is then followed by a tint to shape the brows - either by waxing or threading them to achieve the desired shape and colour.

The aftercare involves:

Not getting the brows wet for at least 24 hours after the appointment.

It is recommended that before getting a brow lamination done, the brows need to grow out for at least three weeks before the appointment to help achieve the best possible shape.

Post the appointment, the brows will stay in the shape for about 8 weeks.

This is such a raging trend on Instagram because of the sleek and wet look the brows have, with all the hair growing out in one direction. The final result is usually thick, fluffy and natural-looking brows.

Does this procedure have you sold? Let us know in the comment section below.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×