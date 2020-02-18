Eyelash Tips: Repair, regrow and boost lash length for longer lashes without mascara

Done with false lashes and mascara making your lashes brittle? Try these hacks to ensure your lashes look thick and full.

Lengthy lashes are something every girl aspires to have and there are several ways to achieve this. The most common ones include lash curlers, mascara and lash extensions that ensure the hair is perfectly pulled and primped to look perfect, full and long. While these methods are often overused and over-done, most people don't end up thinking about the consequences of these, which is inevitably causing stress on the lashes, making them fall out.

Thankfully though, there are several ways to grow out the lashes and let them recuperate from all the damage done to them. Read on to know how to effectively make your lashes grow longer and stronger without mascara.

Comb your lashes

It may sound basic or incredibly weird, but combing any kind of hair makes it appear longer and promoted growth by ensuring there is blood circulation at the root. Though this isn't backed by science, numerous makeup artists and professionals swear this makes a difference as brushing your lashes gets rid of debris and dead skin cells around the area, making your eye lashes healthier and cleaner. Do this with unused mascara wands.

Moisturise

One of the key factors that ensure growth and healthy living, according to beauty experts, is moisturising. This applies to eye lashes as well. Before heading to bed, take a pea sized amount of your favourite moisturiser and rub it on your lids, massaging your eyelids and lashes lightly. This will not just soothe your eyes at the end of a long day, but also ensure your lashes get all the moisture they need to grow.

Apply Green Tea

Sure, Green Tea is known for its detoxing properties for the skin. But it also has extremely powerful antioxidants that work wonders on lashes. Once the tea bag as cooled, dab it on your lash line. It will soothe your eyes and ensure your lashes get all the nutrients they need.

Oil your lashes

This almost seems like a no-brainer considering all the benefits of oil. From coconut to castor to olive oil to Vitamin E, applying oil on any kind of hair is known to boost growth, improve its health and make it seem thicker and fuller. Don't hesitate from experimenting with the different kinds of oils to see what suits you and your eyelashes best.

Aloe Vera

The beauty industry's go-to product for all things healthy, is today Aloe Vera. If you don't have access to fresh Aloe, the gel available in supermarkets will do the trick. After cleansing your face, massage your lashes with a dab of Aloe Vera gel for quick results and the softest lashes ever!

