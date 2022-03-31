Eyeliner pencil for a dramatic eye makeup look that is long-lasting and smudge-proof

When you apply your eyeliner close to the upper lash line, you will notice how beautifully it shapes your eyes. One can go with a thick or thin line depending on their choice but the eyeliner does add definition to the eyes. If you go for a wing eyeliner, you can make your eyes appear bigger. A liquid eyeliner is usually super difficult to apply and every girl is well aware of the struggles. A waterproof eyeliner pencil will ensure a smooth and easy application without any mistakes.

Eyeliner pencil for a long-lasting look

Here we have a list of eyeliner pencils that are waterproof and smudge-proof.

1. Earth Rhythm Black Eyeliner Pencil

Perfecting a smudged smokey eye, a sleek and crisp wing, or even a tightly-decorated waterline is the key to precise and intense definition. This eyeliner pencil glides and lines with ease, decorating the lash root with effortless precision. Powerfully-pigmented pieces that’ll take your eyes from zero to hero in a perfect blink. It is made using natural ingredients like jojoba oil, shea butter and candelilla wax. The creamy texture of the pencil makes it easier to create any look, be it as a kajal on the upper and lower water lines or along the lash line.

Price: Rs.315

2. Wet n Wild Color Icon Kohl Liner Pencil

These long-wearing liners have a rich, hyper-pigmented colour, an oh-so-smooth, oh-so-creamy application, and are versatile enough to create any look you want. It is extremely versatile to create any look without smudging.

Price: Rs.184

3. Eyetex Dazller Eyeliner Pencil

This eyeliner pencil provides a comfortable stay up to 8 hours. It is a lightweight matte stick with rich pigments. It comes with a built-in sharpener with smooth gliding gentle application. The eyeliner is smudge-proof, water resistant, vegan and cruelty-free.

Price: Rs.36

4. Lakmé Pencil Eyeliner

This eyeliner pencil is infused with the goodness of camphor and castor oil that helps improve the stability of tears and lipids in your eyes. By thickening the lipid layer, the drops keep your eyes healthy, preventing infection and easing symptoms. It is super easy to apply and gives a dramatic look that is waterproof and smudge-free.

Price: Rs.75

5. Miss Claire Glimmersticks

A white eyeliner is so in style these days. It gives an edgy, euphoric look that will make heads turn in your direction. This white eyeliner pencil has a creamy smooth texture and is intensely pigmented. The glide-on formula does not tug at your eyes and provides a long-lasting stay.

Price: Rs.65

6. MyGlamm LIT Matte Eyeliner Pencil

This precision eyeliner has an intense colour payoff and a matte finish with a rich colour payoff. It has a hydrated formula that doesn’t dry or flake out on you. The pencil is water-resistant and vegan, made from specially formulated vegetable wax. It is waxy smooth for an effortlessly creamy application.

Price: Rs.445

7. Swiss Beauty Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil

These dual-purpose wood pencil liners deliver blendable colour that shapes brows and defines the eyes. It is made for every woman and her dynamic modern life. The size of this pencil allows a highly accurate application, while the creamy textured formula allows it to glide on easily making it ideal for application to the inside of the eye contour. It glides on seamlessly, providing rich, stay true and lightweight eye pencil.

Price: Rs.46

8. Faces Canada Longwear Eye Pencil

This longwear eye pencil is guaranteed to give you a clean application. Make a dotted line from the outer corner inward and place the index finger of your non-dominant hand on the outer corner of your upper eyelid. Just apply this like your regular eye liner all over your upper eye lash liner and you can make a wing too.

Price: Rs.399

We all know just how important eye makeup is, it literally has the ability to transform your face. These eyeliner pencils will give you a bold, dramatic and highly-pigmented look that is bound to set you part. Eyeliner pencils are available in a wide range of colours so choose your favourite eyeliner pencil and add it to your cart!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

