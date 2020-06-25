Fabulous at 46: Karisma Kapoor's SECRET to flawless skin REVEALED

Even at 46, Karisma Kapoor is fabulous and glowing like no one else. So we dug into the past and collected all her skincare and beauty tips we’ve learnt so far! Check it out

Believe it or not, Karisma Kapoor has just turned 46 and even at that age, she is fabulously glowing and honestly, we’re a bit envious! For as long as we can remember, the Dil To Pagal Hai actress has managed to steal a lot of hearts with her gorgeous looks and luscious mane. Even today, we stand by this fact as we’re often drooling over her makeup-less selfies and no filter photos.

So, we took this opportunity to take a look back at all the times she’s spoken about her skincare and beauty regime. With that long in the industry, the actress has definitely managed to gather a few tips and tricks along the way. Not to forget that Ms Kapoor has even made a few mistakes in the past and has been raw and honest about them!

Case in point, in a two-year-old interview with Vogue, the actress revealed the skincare mistakes she made while being in her twenties and gave tips on how you can avoid doing the same! “Use a face cream every day. When you’re younger, you feel like it’s a step you can skip, and not use a moisturiser unless your skin is feeling dry. It’s very important to moisturise daily and use a good sun block.”

In another interview by the publication, her younger sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared their skincare secret to the world. She proved they are just like us and use home remedies to deal with skin woes. At the time she said, “My family (especially my sister, Karisma Kapoor) swears by a mix of almond oil and yoghurt applied to the face for a good 30 minutes.” We now know how her skin is glowing all the time. You’ll now find us with our face dipped in almond oil and yoghurt every chance we get!

When asked about how she restores her skin health after a long day, she was quick to answer and said she keeps herself hydrated which in turn hydrates the skin!

Being an actress and dealing with makeup all the time, she had started taking care of her skin early on in life. This is a great tip for people to follow to have glowing skin when you turn 46 just like her!

