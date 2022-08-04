7 Unique face exfoliator brushes for a healthy skin

Facial cleansing brushes were developed to help wash your face, exfoliate to reveal softer skin and help minimize the appearance of pores, fine lines and wrinkles. While facial cleansing brushes may save you time from washing your face, it is important to make sure you take care of the device. This includes washing the brush after each use to help prevent bacteria from forming and extending the life of the device.

Some brushes mildly exfoliate using movement and friction to lift what is sitting on the surface of the stratum corneum, which is the outer layer of the skin. While looking for a facial exfoliator brush look for:

Aerodynamic shape and weight that feels good in your hand.

Easy to clean design.

Look for, silicone bristles.

Multiple settings or areas for different types of skin and skin needs.

7 Unique Face Exfoliator Brushes

1. PMD Clean Pro - Smart Facial Cleansing Device

This is a smart face exfoliator brush that uses SonicGlow and ActiveWarmth technology to take your skincare routine to the next level. Use this device to minimize the appearance of blackheads, deeper absorption of skincare products, & lift, firm & tone the skin. Use ActiveWarmth by pressing the button on the back side for anti-aging benefits. This silicone brush is odor-resistant, hypoallergenic, and waterproof.

Price: $149.00

Buy Now

2. FOREO LUNA mini 2 Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush

The FOREO LUNA mini 2 is a sonic face exfoliator brush that uses the power of T-Sonic pulsations to effectively cleanse deep below the skin's surface. It comes with 8 adjustable intensities and 3 zones of varying touch point thicknesses, it is suitable for all skin types. It removes up-to 99.5% of dirt and oil, dead skin cells, unclogs pores and removes makeup residue and gives you 87% healthier looking skin.

Price: $139.00

Buy Now

3. ZAQ - Mellow W-Sonic Silicone Facial Cleansing Brush

This face exfoliator brush can effectively remove cosmetics residues, cutin, dead skin cells, acne and dark head and diminish pores. It is made with new dual-core W-SONIC vertical skin sonic pulsation technology that can release 8000 sound waves per minute. The brush hair is softer; it is 5.2mm long, with a diameter of 1.2mm. It is suitable for different ages and skin types and comes with 5 adjustable strengths. High-quality rechargeable lithium batteries support super long use.

Price: $79.00

Buy Now

4. Michael Todd Beauty Soniclear Petite – Facial Cleansing Brush System

Soniclear Petite includes both an infusion head and facial cleansing brush head that leave your skin feeling refreshed, cleaner, softer, smoother and healthier-looking. This face exfoliator brush works at 3 speeds for a customizable cleansing experience, letting fine lines, wrinkles, dryness, blocked pores, and rough areas both look and feel noticeably better. This rechargeable cleansing brush is waterproof and water submersible and works on all skin types, plus it’s gentle enough to use 2x per day.

Price: $119.00

Buy Now

5. True Glow by Conair Battery Operated Facial Cleansing Brush

This face exfoliator brush features a 360 degree rotating brush head, is water resistant, and includes 3 facial brush attachments to gently exfoliate and cleanse. This battery operated facial cleansing brush gently and thoroughly removes dirt, oil, and makeup; cleanses, exfoliates, and moisturizes your face for a complete home spa experience.

Price: $13.99

Buy Now

6. Facial Cleaning Brush by Olay

This face exfoliator brush by Olay comes with 2 brush heads which last up to 3 months each. Brush heads and cleansing systems let you experience proven results at home with superior cleansing on hard-to-remove makeup. Cleansing brush can be used with any of the broad range of Olay facial cleansers.

Price: $25.00

Buy Now

7. Brandless Brilliant Beauty Activator - Facial Cleansing Exfoliation Brush

This electric face scrubber and brush features patented Dual Motion technology that combines sonic oscillation and rotation to deeply cleanse facial pores, efficiently remove impurities, gently exfoliate, massage, and help your skin to be firm. This device comes with 100 custom cleansing settings that gives you clear and supple skin. It has an easily detachable silicone head that is uniquely designed to massage your skin with your favorite cleanser. The bright LED display informs you of the oscillation and rotation settings and is easily changed.

Price: $129.00

Buy Now

Choose from a wide range of face exfoliator brushes but keep your skin texture into consideration.

