Face highlighter for a dewy base: 8 Highlighters that are high-quality and long-lasting

A good highlighter used in the right amount and in the right places can give your face a smooth, younger looking luminous look with a subtle gleam. When light hits the higher points of your face, the highlighter makes your face look younger and fresher. It helps highlight your eyes, minimise dark under eye circles, gives the face a lift and moreover gives you the dewy base that is so in trend. Choose the best face highlighter and attain a flawless glossy base.

Face highlighter for a dewy base:

Here we have a list of the best face highlighters that will illuminate your face.

1. SUGAR Cosmetics - Liquid Highlighter

This intensely pigmented liquid highlighter is super easy to use and is extremely blendable. It is long-wearing, smudge-proof and transfer-proof. This liquid highlighter imparts a natural glow to the skin. It contains invisible sparkle flakes that give you a natural looking glow. It is available in 4 gorgeous shades to suit all skin tones.

Price: Rs.584

2. Swiss Beauty Fusion Highlighter

Meet the secret to brilliant and luminous skin with this highlighter powder that drenches the skin. This highlighter glides on smoothly and effortlessly. The blush texture is light weight which allows easy application and blending. It feels virtually weightless and glides on quickly and easily giving a natural look to your face. This palette is made of only the highest quality ingredients to provide you with fresh and long-lasting makeup all day long!

Price: Rs.239

3. Maybelline New York Metallic Highlighter

This highlighter will heat up your look with a warm metallic sheen. It is infused with reflective pigments that will give you a bold glow. It can be applied lightly for a subtle glow, or built up for a bold, melted metallic look. The soft powder formula allows a seamless application.

Price: Rs.438

4. Wet n Wild Megaglo Highlighting Powder

This highlighting powder is available in 3 shades. This beautiful highlighter will give your makeup look a glorious sheen! Infused with ultra-reflective and micro-fine pearl pigments, this baked powder is everything you need to shine radiantly from the inside out. The creamy formula is infused with nylon for a silky-smooth texture that allows a seamless blending.

Price: Rs.394

5. Insight Cosmetics Duo Stick Conceal Contour + Highlighter

This is an all-in-one makeup product that conceals, contours and highlights your features. The creamy texture blends effortlessly on the skin and gives a streak-free finish. Use the darker shade to contour and the lighter metallic shade to highlight your features. It can be easily blended with fingers or with a brush/sponge.

Price: Rs.210

6. Colorbar Glow With Love Highlighter

This is the first ever patented multi-dimensional all skin tone flattering highlighter. It is made with special pressed technology to ease the perfect amount of product pick for seamless application. It provides a seamless application and will illuminate your face by adding extra sheen.

Price: Rs.2125

7. Lakmé Lumi Skin Cream

For women who are on the go and could use the extra minutes before stepping out, this cream is here to the rescue. It lets you get that perfect look of makeup with the benefits of skincare for any occasion. It is a unique moisturiser with a hint of highlighter to give your skin an instant 3D glow. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, known to supercharge your skin with hydration and Vitamin B3, known to brighten and even out skin tone, this moisturiser will hydrate your skin for up to 8 hours, while the shimmer particles will give you an instant luminous makeover! This light-weight moisturiser blends seamlessly, highlighting your features to give a luminous finish.

Price: Rs.248

8. MARS Highlighter & Blusher

Experience a luxurious, weightless texture that feels like your second-skin. This compact seamlessly blends in your skin and perfects your complexion. The PolyLift technology allows the powder to melt in your skin, giving you a naturally radiant look. It ensures you stay fresh and hydrated round the clock. Never cakey, never dry, its velvety formula covers your imperfection to give you a youthful, radiant complexion. The highlighter instantly creates that stunning, blinding gleam that we all crave.

Price: Rs.199

Most women skip using a highlighter but we really don’t think that is a good idea. A face highlighter is the easiest way to uplift your face and enhance your features. It will also give you a luminous glow and help you attain a dewy base that is so in trend these days. Choose a face highlighter that is most suitable to your skin type and flaunt that natural-looking sheen!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

