Face-lifting lymphatic massage under 500: The what, why and how of this trend

Read on to discover what the latest weapon against dull and bloated skin is all about!

We are sure all of us have experienced bloating and dull skin on our faces at least a few times in our lives. There are a lot of causes for that happening, apart from medical conditions – an unbalanced diet, frequent consumption of unhealthy junk food, dehydration, hormonal changes, salt and water retention, which can be hard to truly avoid in our hectic modern lifestyles. Another reason is lymphatic blockages caused by stress or other factors, causing fluid build-up leading to bloating. So, what can you really do about it?

What is lymphatic drainage?

An essential part of your immune system is the lymphatic system – a network of hundred of lymph nodes that drain the fluid lymph into the bloodstream, and is responsible for removing toxins and carrying WBCs to fight infections. In case of a blockage, the fluid accumulates and that is where the concept of lymphatic massage stepped in.

Lymphatic drainage is essentially a massage for your lymph nodes, to get the accumulated lymph fluid moving again. It includes regulated breathing while applying light pressure, gentle taps and upward strokes to gently stretch the skin, push the fluid and encourage drainage. Although this is not a new concept and was typically used to help patients with lymphedema and chronic swelling, it has recently been adopted into popular beauty regime trends across the globe. Beauty gurus swear by it to achieve supple, healthy and radiant skin. Some even saw visible effects close to a professional face lift!

Although research on face lifting effects of lymphatic massage is limited, and it cannot substitute for an unhealthy lifestyle, it still lives up to the hype! You must do it at least 3-4 times a week in addition to a good skincare regime. This also increases the blood flow to your face, which will help you say goodbye to dull complexions! Check out these products to flawlessly conduct your own lymphatic massage sessions at home!

1. Zuru Bunch Jade Stone Facial Roller and Massager

This is a trending tool to hygienically and effectively conduct lymphatic drainage on the face along with the healing benefits of jade. It helps improve elasticity and tone of the skin.

₹ 249.00 – Buy Now.

2. Techpro Gua Sha Jade Stone Facial Tool

This is a smooth jade stone tool designed to effectively massage the difficult areas of the face, like the jawline, as well as other parts of your body for lymphatic drainage.

₹ 359.00 – Buy Now.

3. The Premium Nature Essential Oil – Ginger

Before beginning the massage, you must ensure your face is well hydrated and lubricated for smooth gliding of tools that will encourage lymphatic drainage. This is therapeutic grade ginger oil which is also ideal for aromatherapy and topical usage.

₹ 468.00 – Buy Now.

4. Metene 2 pack Body Brushes

This is another tool that can be used for lymphatic drainage. These can be used on every part of the body, as they effectively and firmly push the accumulated fluids and simultaneously exfoliate your skin too! This brush is guaranteed to leave your skin looking and feeling healthier than ever before!

₹ 499.00 – Buy Now.

5. Tulasi Beauty Vibrating Facial Massager

This T-shaped tool is designed to reach every nook and corner of the face. The gold ions and micro-vibrations improve blood circulation, promotes skin tightening and lifting and can relieve stress points too! Regular usage significantly reduces cellulite, fine lines and wrinkles.

₹ 399.00 – Buy Now.

Share your comment ×