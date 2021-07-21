Face masks 101: Find the ideal match for your skin type and say bye bye to the ones you don't need

Following a skincare routine is essential but knowing what your skin genuinely needs is something that is up to you to do the homework. If you fail to gather basic info, you know it’s a crazy magnetic world that can easily tempt you to apply everything you stumble upon. Take face masks for example, from whipping some at home to getting your hands on store-bought masks, you try them all and think they’re only about exfoliation and hydration not knowing if they cut your skin type with the little time they stay on your skin. Here’s what you need to pick and help your skin savour the best.

1) Clay mask

The secret to keeping a check on excess oil production lies here. If you have oily skin, slather these face masks twice a week to give your skin a quick refresh from the deep-seated toxins.

2) Sheet masks

Before you purchase the thin cotton fabric, read the label and pick the right one. For instance., If you have dry and ageing skin, look for collagen-boosting ingredients like Hyaluronic acid. Sheet masks in general suit all skin types and helps in giving your skin an instant hydration hit while enhancing your skin’s glow and improving the suppleness.

3) Peel off masks

Don’t we all love to see refreshed skin? Peel-off masks help all skin types but try to avoid them if you have too many pimples. These masks will easily extract dirt and blackheads to reveal your skin’s natural glow. These masks come in handy when you have very little time to curate a DIY mask.

4) Cream masks

Packed with a texture so cushiony, it’s often advisable for moisture-deprived skin. Look for buttery formulas to seal hydration and improve your skin’s texture.

5) Sleeping masks

They work overnight to help rejuvenate your skin while you get your dose of sleep. Look for vitamin C that can help ageing and dull skin. Try aloe vera for acne-prone skin.

6) Hydrogel and bubble masks

These masks are the optimal choices for ageing skin. They entail a massive amount of moisture compared to regular gel masks. These can easily reduce visible signs of ageing like fine lines and wrinkles. Bubble masks are enriched with oxygen that naturally decreases with age. So, the oxygen present in these masks can enhance your blood circulation that can hamper the amplification of premature ageing signs.

Which face mask are you likely to pick? Let us know in the comments below.

