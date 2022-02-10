Face masks to scrubs: 3 Chocolate infused DIY remedies for supple & buttery skin

When it comes to skincare, there's no such thing as too many natural ingredients. While chocolate is often considered too thick to put on skin and is believed to cause breakouts, it has actually been proven quite the opposite. Cocoa is known to be full of antioxidants and helps protect the skin against common problems like free radicals and signs of early ageing. Wondering how to include this decadent dessert into your skincare routine? We have you covered!

Chocolate face mask

Combine together 2 spoons of yogurt, a spoon of dark cocoa powder and a spoon of honey. Mix this well and apply it evenly all over your face. Allow it to sit for a minimum of 20 minutes before washing off and then pat dry.

Chocolate scrub

In a large bowl, combine together 1 cup of brown sugar, 3 spoons of cocoa powder and 3 spoons of coconut oil. Mix these well until there are no lumps in the formula. Apply it on dry skin just before heading into the shower and massage your skin well with it. Wash off with lukewarm water.

If there is some leftover, it can be stored in a glass jar for up to two weeks.

Mask for acne-prone and oily skin

In 5 spoons of curd, add 2 spoons of multani mitti and 2 spoons of cocoa powder. To this, add a dash of fresh lemon juice from half a lemon and a spoon of coconut oil. Combine all the ingredients well till a paste is formed and apply it evenly over your face and neck. Wash off after 20 minutes with lukewarm water.

