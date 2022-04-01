Face moisturizer for summer: Keep your skin hydrated and glowing

The harsh sunlight and UV ray exposure make skin lose its natural oil, leading to increased sebum production, breakage, fine line, and wrinkle. Regular application of face moisturizers and face creams protects the skin from harsh sun rays and keeps it plump and supple. Here we have the list of the best face moisturizers that are non-sticky and non-oily, making them just perfect for summers. Choose the face moisturizer that suits your skin type and attain glowing, hydrated skin this summer.

Face moisturizer for summer:

Here we have a list of the best face moisturizers available at the best prices.

1. Simple Kind to Skin Replenishing Rich Moisturizer

This facial moisturiser instantly doubles your skin's hydration for up to 24 hours, making it silky, smooth, and nourished all day. Enriched with glycerin, allantoin, pro vitamin B5 and bisabolol to nourish, moisturize and hydrate skin. This is a rich cream based non-greasy formula which makes skin feeling soft, plump, and healthy.

Price: Rs.351

2. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid

Try intense hydration with this super hydrating moisturiser. This is formulated only to seal moisture into the skin but do not increase the moisture level of the skin. They also tend to leave an oily and greasy feel on the skin which attracts dust and pollution to cause acne breakouts. This moisturizer is designed to not only moisturize but also increase the water content of the skin.

Price: Rs.950

3. Vaseline Lavender Moisturizing Gel

Get healthy, moisturised, and brighter skin without any heavy and sticky feeling in summers. Its gel texture gets absorbed quickly and your skin feels light. Feel refreshed with hydrated and moisturised skin. This rose water gel comes with the goodness of rose and it hydrates the skin with a non-sticky feel. Packed with goodness of Vitamins B3 and Vitamin E, it helps improve skin appearance by making it bright and glowing.

Price: Rs.199

4. Mamaearth Vitamin C Oil-Free Moisturizer

This oil-free face moisturizer is your skin's new BFF! It absorbs quickly and moisturizes effectively without making your skin look greasy. Its light texture doesn't feel heavy or sticky and keeps the skin moisturized. Crafted with natural ingredients like vitamin C, gotu kola, and vitamin E, this moisturizer is suitable for all skin types. It soothes skin, evens the skin tone, and keeps it soft and supple. It fights dark spots and the signs of ageing. This moisturizer enhances and restores the skin’s natural radiance.

Price: Rs.254

5. POND’s Light Face Moisturizer

This lightweight and non-oily formula moisturises dry skin with a 24 hr moisture lock. It is ideal for all year round use and spreads easily and instantly absorbs. It leaves the skin soft with a non-oily fresh glow. It is infused with the goodness of vitamin E that leaves the skin feeling soft and supple.

Price: Rs.232

6. Plum Green Tea Oil Free Moisturizer

This oil-free moisturizer contains the ingredients that help you control excess oil production. Once you apply it, it gives you a fresh skin with a matte finish. Filled with ingredients like niacinamide, it reduces the acne and gives your skin the radiance it deserves! Hyaluronic acid gives an instant plump and moisture for your skin! Kakadu Plum increases hydration, collagen production and it reduces acne and rejuvenates your skin like never before! It also contains plant-derived squalane for long term moisturization and oil control!

Price: Rs.399

7. Pilgrim Squalane (Plant Derived) Glow Moisturiser

This moisturiser brightens and firms the skin with the power of vitamin C and niacinamide. Squalane is a 'does-it-all' ingredient that locks in moisture and smooths uneven texture. The fast-absorbing blend causes a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Price: Rs.517

8. Kanpeki - Correction Complex Cream

This Japanese beauty cream is a composition of all natural ingredients. It improves the skin’s luminosity, promotes collagen production, minimises the appearance of pigmentation and wrinkles, and activates skin regeneration.

Price: Rs.760

We usually deal with sweaty and sticky skin during the harsh summers. However, this does not mean you skip on your face moisturizer. These face moisturizers are non-oily and non-sticky, making them just perfect for summer. They will keep your skin hydrated and soft without making it look greasy.

