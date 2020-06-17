Face oils will change the way you look at skincare; Find out everything we know

A new range of skincare solutions, face oils is one of the best things to incorporate in your daily ritual.

Seasons have changed but we’re still here locked away in our houses. If you’re contemplating your skincare routine during the quarantine just like us then we have the right answer for you. Over the past few months, we’ve experimented with quite a lot of things one of which is the topic of discussion today - face oils.

Applying oil on the face surely seems like a bad idea since we’ve all been told that its the worst thing you can do that can result in breakout and oily patches. But, it is an old school beauty remedy and if you’re an Indian, you know how much our grandmothers swear by all kinds of oil treatments.

Face oils have many potential benefits, and here’s everything you should know.

1. Moisturise

Oils are the best kinds of moisturisers. The fatty acids in face oils seep deep within the skin to give you soft and supple skin. It is important to choose the right kind of face oil for your skin type. They work as a miracle for dry skin.

2. Anti-ageing properties

Face oils are naturally packed with antioxidants that prevent ageing. It further improves the elasticity of the skin that keep wrinkles at bay. Dabbing a drop or two of your preferred oil at night can hydrate the skin while also dealing with ageing skin woes.

3. Reduces scars and blemishes

Certain face oil blends are known to deal with issues like acne (eg: Tea Tree Oil). If you use sweet almond oil on your skin, it is known to deal with uneven skin tone and reduce blemishes. Face oils are often plant-based so the ones you get at the grocery store might not help as the way you’d like it to.

4. Reduces rashes

If you have sensitive skin that is prone to rashes, oils can help calm it down. They are packed with anti-inflammatory benefits reduce irritation.

5. Protects the skin

When you apply a face oil, it works as a natural barrier. It preserves the good bacteria on the skin while also reducing the effect of pollution and dirt. It is the best skincare remedy for people living in an urban setting with air prone to pollution and smog.

