Face packs for pimples: Bid adieu to acne & pimples with these natural face packs

Face packs are the most relaxing and de-stressing part of a skincare routine but they are also one of the best ways to feed your skin the real goodness of healthy skincare ingredients. Face packs are great to pamper your skin and because it's up to us to decide what we really need to put on our skin, we can keep things all-natural and clean here. Besides soothing the skin, face packs for pimples can clear your skin and prevent pimples, making it look clear and fresh in no time.

Face packs for pimples:

Here we have a list of the best face packs for pimples.

1. Mamaearth Neem Face Pack

A combination of active ingredients such as tea tree oil and neem oil, this face pack ensures that acne and pimples are reduced. The face pack helps your skin get rid of excess oil, cleanses the pores and minimises the occurrence of acne, zits and pimples. Neem is a natural antibacterial and antifungal agent. In combination with aloe vera, it ensures that redness and inflammation around acne and pimples is reduced naturally. It also ensures that infection is not spread, thus reducing their reoccurrence. Natural and mild ingredients such as kaolin and bentonite clay help in extracting and washing off excess oil from the skin.

Price: Rs.448

Buy Now

2. Luster Neem Face Pack

This face pack is made with neem, mint, clove and turmeric extracts that helps to remove acne from the skin and reduce pigmentation. It also balances the oil production with 100 percent pure natural extracts and leaves the skin soft, smooth and visibly lightened. This face pack helps to clear pimples and detoxify the skin. It makes the skin look visibly brighter, fresher and revitalised.

Price: Rs.194

Buy Now

3. Bella Vita Organic Ubtan Plus Face Pack

This face pack is infused with the goodness of sandalwood that retains skin’s moisture, promotes healing of blemishes and lightens dark spots, turmeric that helps control pigmentation and gives the skin a glow, fuller’s earth that removes dirt, acne and impurities and treats tan, and finally Ayurvedic herbs that ensure a healthy glow and a youthful complexion.

Price: Rs.299

Buy Now

4. mCaffeine Cappuccino Coffee Face Mask

This face mask helps in removing 99.9 percent acne-causing germs. It also helps control oil while toning and soothing the skin. It has been crafted to fight acne and helps achieve a clean, clear and energised skin. Its vibrant and refreshing coffee notes are surely a reason to make it part of your skincare regime. Coffee and caffeine are rich in antioxidants and tone the skin as well. Coffee is considered as a super-food for the skin because of its numerous benefits. It ensures that your skin is free from acne and other issues. It has salicylic acid which weakens acne-causing bacteria. It also has kaolin clay which absorbs excess oil and almond milk which soothes the skin.

Price: Rs.515

Buy Now

5. TNW - The Natural Wash Anti Acne Powder Face Pack

This anti acne face pack contains plenty of natural ingredients. It is filled with rich spice extracts that makes it an ideal product for acne. It helps to soothe your skin inflammation and can heal active acne naturally. It has mint extracts that help to heal cystic acne. Multani Mitti can control excess oil production, making your skin less prone to acne. The ingredients used in this pack are herbal and natural skin soothers. They treat your skin without damaging the tissues. Neem extract controls the cystic acne from inside and helps in making glowing and smooth skin.

Price: Rs.249

Buy Now

6. Nua Detoxifying Clay Mask

This clay mask has a well-balanced scientific formula that unclogs pores and purifies your skin from daily pollutants and impurities, leaving you with clear looking skin. This mask doesn’t just control and prevent acne but also boosts your long term skin health. It gently exfoliates your skin over time, absorbs excess oil, removes deep impurities and minimises the appearance of pores. It doesn’t just control and prevent acne but also boosts your long term skin health. It gently exfoliates your skin over time, absorbs excess oil, removes deep impurities and minimises the appearance of pores.

Price: Rs.404

Buy Now

7. SkinKraft Salicylic Acid Face Mask

This face mask is specially formulated for acne and blemish-prone skin to unclog pores and curb growth of acne-causing bacteria. It is designed to remove dead skin cells and sebum deposits within pores, minimising the occurrence of acne breakouts. Enriched with Salicylic acid this face pack not only helps to restrict acne but also helps reduce scars and blemishes left behind by the previous acne. The niacinamide in this face mask extracts excess oil from the skin and gives it a smooth and soft feel. It further tightens pores and brightens acne scars.

Price: Rs.449

Buy Now

8. WOW Skin Science Anti-Acne Clay Face Mask

Keep your oily, acne-prone skin toned, supple and clear with this anti-acne neem and tea tree oil clay face mask. It is a hydrating product that gets rid of dead skin layer and excess sebum without disturbing your skin’s natural lipid and moisture mantle. This is a skin-smoothing face mask for oily and acne-prone skin. Neem extract is a natural skin protector that helps to keep skin irritations at bay, fights acne-causing germs and keeps skin safe from pollutants and UV rays. Vitamins B3 and E help to repair skin damage and hyaluronic acid delivers deep hydration to the skin. The kaolin and bentonite clay help to tone and firm skin, and even out patchy complexion.

Price: Rs.424

Buy Now

If you are tired of dealing with acne and pimples, then it is time to spruce up your skincare routine. These face packs for pimples will not only keep your acne and pimples at bay, but are also made of all natural and organic ingredients that are absolutely safe on every skin type.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read: Foaming face washes that will give you clear, glowing & hydrated skin