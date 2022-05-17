18 Face primers under $50 that‘ll help your makeup last longer

I was unaware of the existence of face primers for a very long time. It was back in college when my roommate found me applying foundation and concealer without a primer on and introduced me to this wonderful makeup product. Ever since then, I haven't put makeup on without face primers. The secret behind flawless long-lasting makeup is primarily on what prep you do beforehand and primers are the most important of them all.

Let’s get to know about this wonderful beauty product and also grab some amazing primers to upgrade the makeup routine.

Firstly we got to understand what face primers are. They are a creamy cool liquid that is applied as the first step of makeup application. It sets the base and preps your skin to receive makeup. TikToker’s beauty tutorials and Instagram beauty influencers have popularized this product and now primers are a huge hit and a must-have in your makeup routine. And let me tell you once you start using it, there’s no going back! It works in a similar way we would prime a wall before you paint it so that the paint goes on smooth and evenly. It creates a smooth canvas to which your makeup to adhere to and ultimately boosts the staying power as a result. They should be used after your skincare, right before makeup.

There are different types of primers available in the market. Lip primers, eye primers, face primers etc. Here we will be talking about face primers that are used on the entire face to help with your base makeup. Even in face primers, there are 3 different forms. Before buying one it is important to identify your skin type and what you are looking to get out of a primer in order to choose the right type for you.

Moisturizing primers

If you have dry or mature skin type, you must opt for moisturizing primers. It's a good mix of both skincare and makeup and makes your skin hydrated and feel fresh.

Silicone-based primers

Oily skin type can go for silicon-based primers that will help even out your skin’s texture and leaves your face feeling super smooth.

Primer sprays

Sprays are good for all skin types and are used to make makeup last longer. It provides as much help with your skin’s imperfections.

Apart from these different forms of primers, they can be further classified based on the goal of the particular product. They are pore-filling primers, mattifying primers, illuminating or dewy primers and color correcting primers.

Pore filling primers

This type of face primers soothes skin by evening out skin’s texture and making it appear flawless. These types of primers are often great for all skin types, especially oily and normal.

Illuminating and dewy primers

Want natural glow? Go for illuminating primers. They mimic the skin’s sheen and look the most natural when worn under makeup. But it won't work fine on oily skin types but oily skin people can opt for a dewy primer in places where they produce less oil.

Color correcting primers

Color correcting primers are tinted such as green, yellow, or purple to use color theory to counteract unwanted discoloration in your skin. It helps balance the colors of your face and can be used on all skin types.

Mattifying primers

Mattifying primers tone down the shininess by preventing your skin’s oil from sitting on top of your skin. This is perfect for people with oily or normal skin.

This aint rocket science. Just like how you apply any makeup por skincare product, take the required amount of gel or cream from the primer bottle and gently apply on face. Face primers are best applied with the fingers, similar to moisturizers. Feeling how much and where the primers are going cuts down on overuse. Even if you're not much of a makeup wearer,sealing your skincare routine with a primer before starting with basic makeup application can help perfect the look.

Apart from creating a flawless base for your makeup to stay on longer there are several other benefits of using primers. It smoothes out fine lines and wrinkles, open pores, dry patches, uneven skin tone and spots. It also makes skin texture smooth which is much needed make makeup glide smoothly. It also can remove any excess oil present on the surface and also create a barrier that prevents your pores from producing any more oil during the wear. Depending on the ingredients present it can also soothe your skin. When it comes to acne, a good primer can help you get the most out of your concealer and foundation.

Therefore we can say primers help in:-

Blurs imperfections

Provides your skin with a nice velvety texture

Perfect for oily skin type

Hydrates dry skin

Reduce inflammation

Improves skin tone

Know your skin type before choosing your primer. Different face primers work differently depending on your skin type.

Primers for dry skin

If you have dry skin or flaky skin, use water based hydrating primers. Look for ingredients such as glycerin, benzoic acid and vitamin A that will amp up the spirit of your skin.

Primers for oily skin

Oily skin requires intense hydration without many essential oils that add to the weight of oiliness in your skin. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamins B and C and squalane can help combat the oiliness.

Primers for acne-prone skin

Reach for a heavy silicone-based primer to help even out the surface of the skin. It's better to look for non-comedogenic ingredients.

Primers for combination skin

Depending on the area of concern, you apt primers. For instance, if you have oily t-zones and the rest of your face is drier, use a mattifying primer.

Now that we know what are primers and how essential face primers are in our makeup routine, let’s shop for some quality and affordable face primers from Amazon. We have curated the best 18 primers for your face here!

1. Tula Skincare Smoothing Primer Gel

Combining powerful probiotics and skin superfoods for healthy, balanced and glowing skin, this brightening face primer is ideal for oily & blemish-prone skin. It offers a makeup-gripping base that assures immediate brightening and long-term skincare benefits. This silicone-free face priming gel also creates an instant cooling and refreshing sensation.

2. Olay Simply Ageless Serum Primer

This anti-ageing foundation primer plumps up skin to instantly reduce the appearance of wrinkles for a younger-looking complexion. Skin tone looks more even and other imperfections are blurred, while hyaluronic complex and vitamin C deliver firming hydration to keep your skin looking healthy and radiant. It evens skin tone and blurs the appearance of dark circles and other less-than-perfect areas.

3. Trublend Base Business Face Primer

Create the perfect canvas before applying your makeup for a long-lasting, flawless end look. This face primer is formulated for oily skincare. This weightless fragrance-free primer is color neutralizing and fills in the pores giving you a smooth skin texture. It’s designed to calm, hydrate, and protect even the most sensitive skin type and it easily absorbs to create the softest, velvety, matte finish.

4. e.l.f Hydrating Face Primer

Infused with grape, Vitamins A, C and E to help boost complexion and hydrate your skin, this face primer transforms your face into a flawless, smooth canvas, ready for makeup application that lasts all day. It blends evenly on the face and allows to dry before applying makeup. It lets imperfections disappear when applied prior to your makeup, setting you up for next-level beauty.

5. Matte Makeup Base Primer

This matte makeup primer readies your face after your skin care regimen and before makeup application to ensure your look is locked in. It delivers an immediate smooth effect on your skin. Formulated for every skin type, this well-balanced matte makeup base is weightless, non-greasy, and long-wearing so you won't need constant touch-ups. This pore minimizer primer is perfect for layering under makeup as it protects against creasing.

6. Milani Primer Spray

This vegan formula primer, hydrates, and illuminates your skin. Spray under or over makeup to set your look, or wear it on its own for a healthy radiance all day long. You can enjoy up to 16 hours without a crease or smudge in sight. Spray before or after makeup application, or wear it alone for a captivating natural finish. The review reads, “ I spray this on my face before and after make-up application and it keeps the shine away the entire work day! User for life!”

7. NYX Makeup Primer

The studio perfect primer formula is easily absorbed creates a smooth surface for foundation and ensures the longevity of your makeup. If you prefer to spend your hard-earned cash on things other than makeup, try this wallet-friendly option. The ultralight serum-like formula prolongs makeup wear and color correct yellow discoloration, bruising and severe under-eye circles on darker skin tones.

8. Dermablend Primer Face Makeup

Here’s a soothing 3-in-1 makeup primer that’s perfect for all skin types including dry, aging, acne-prone and sensitive skin. This hydrating lightweight face primer absorbs a smooth canvas under the foundation and concealer. The review reads, “I purchased this primer after reading an article online about good cosmetics for older women. I’m extremely happy with this product.”

9. Milani Pore-Minimizing Face Primer

This hydrating primer is a moisturizing multi-tasker. Squeeze 1-2 drops of primer onto fingertips and massage onto the entire face after cleansing and apply it under foundation to give your skin a healthy-looking glow. Use the tips of your fingers to gently massage the moisturizing primer all over your face, giving special attention to areas prone to oiliness, lines or large pores. This lightweight, the vegan formula blends evenly and invisibly onto the skin to prime your face for any cream, liquid or powder foundation.

10. Pro Balm Face Primer

This silky, lightweight balm primer is a translucent, no-oil formula that complements all skin tones and helps makeup stay put. It quickly minimizes the appearance of pores and fine lines for smoother-than-smooth skin and also contains a vitamin E derivative known to protect the skin. This deeply hydrating cream will help lock moisture into the skin, leaving you with a supple, smooth complexion.

11. La Base Pro Perfecting Makeup Primer

If you are looking for the perfect face primer for your oily skin, this should be your pick! It’s definitely more of a moisturizing formula, with an ingredient list chock-full of things that make your skin silky soft. This primer makes sure that after you apply your base, it won’t budge an inch no matter how hard the climate gets!

12. Photo Finish Smooth Primer

This cruelty-free vegan face primer fills in fine lines and pores instantly and sets a clean base for your makeup to glide through. It also protects skin from environmental pollutants, damage and stress, thanks to its antioxidants vitamin A + E content. This lightweight and oil-free formula is perfect for all skin types and is a must-have in everyone’s vanity box. The compact design of the product also makes it impeccably convenient for travel.

13. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Glow Primer

Wear this nourishing facial primer serum before applying makeup to help prep skin and create a smooth, glowing surface for makeup application. It can also be used alone for its hydrating serum benefits to leaving skin with a beautiful, dewy look that looks and feels healthier. This serum-to-primer hybrid is formulated with purified Hyaluronic Acid, which provides intense hydration. Designed to instantly hydrate the skin the nourishing priming serum enhances the look of your skin, giving it an energized glow.

14. Color Corrector Makeup Primer

This swirled, helix formula contains 3 colour-correcting pigments to even out the complexion. It is gentle even for sensitive facial skin and is free from harmful chemicals often found on other skin products on the market. It is specially formulated with a proprietary blend of 15 vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. It doesn’t just cover-up, but enriches your skin for a healthier, more natural beauty in the long run.

15. Jane Iredale Facial Primer

With apple extract, coconut alkanes and royal jelly smooth, this facial primer smooths and hydrates skin to create a long-lasting, ideal makeup canvas. It helps maintain skin's youthful appearance and minimize the appearance of pores and fine lines while bringing out your natural radiance and also helps maintain skin’s youthful elasticity.

16. Protective Makeup Primer

This liquid milk face primer is a weightless oil-free liquid silk primer that protects skin from pollutants and makeup, minimizing clogged pores while helping your look go on better and last longer. This multitasking skin-protecting, makeup-perfecting primer can also be used for the face, eyes and lips. It is nourishing on the skin and instantly diminishes the look of pores, fines lines and imperfections for the perfect canvas before makeup.

17. PÜR 4-in-1 Correcting Primer

Since the brand’s inception in 2002, PÜR has redefined clean beauty and this mattifying face primer help create a more balanced-looking skin tone. It features an intensely calming lavender extract and proprietary Ceretin Complex in a soft lavender hue that offsets the look of uneven skin tone. Its lightweight, mattifying texture acts as a moisturizing barrier between skin and makeup for long-lasting results on all skin tones. It’s the same formula you’ve always loved, but with a fresh, new look.

18. The Ordinary Silicone Primer

From one of the most trusted brands, this silicone-based face primer is oil-skin friendly and provides the perfect canvas for your makeup, but it also keeps your skin hydrated for longer hours. It’s oil-free, of course, and instantly tamps down shine but never makes skin look or feel chalky. This radiant formula is meant to adjust to your skin’s needs and protect against internal and external stressors.

Face primers, therefore, are a big deal! Different types of it help you choose the right one for your specific skin type and nourish and soften your look. Apart from blending your skincare and makeup routine, it works as the perfect base layer to add up makeup and also helps it last longer. At the end of the day, what you use to prep the skin is completely up to you based on what you’re hoping to achieve. primers have become as essential to a beautiful base as contouring or foundation brushes. Like skincare, finding the right primer means figuring out what your beauty goals are.

