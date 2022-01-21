Face scrubs under Rs1000 to uplift your facial dullness

Time to enhance your radiance by sitting at home. Unclog the pores, eliminate facial scars, dark spots, wrinkles, blemishes and help your skin breathe some fresh air. A clear skin will help you with uniform makeup as well as skin care application. If you wish to improve your skin quality, tone and texture, grab these power packed face scrubs under Rs. 1000.

1. mCaffeine Espresso Face Scrub

mCaffeine Espresso Face Scrub works like wonders on the skin. It exfoliates your skin deeply and removes black and white heads. It polishes your skin and leaves an additional glow. It has a mesmerising coffee aroma and notes of walnuts to uplift your facial dullness. Since you know that coffee has great exfoliation properties, this face scrub is definitely a skincare essential.

Price: Rs. 229

Deal: Rs. 199

2. Blue Nectar Ayurvedic Face Scrub

Blue Nectar Ayurvedic Face Scrub is a gender neutral face scrub infused with the goodness of Kumkumadi Tailam and other natural ingredients like almond oil, saffron and sandalwood. Especially meant for oily skin, this face scrub will help you fight against pigmentation, anti-aging effects and tans.

Price: Rs. 775

Deal: Rs. 700

3. Biotique Bio Papaya Revitalizing Tan Removal Scrub

This tan removal scrub will uncover your hidden facial glow like magic. It dissolves dead skin cell surface and unclog the opened pores. It is a natural exfoliator that gently refines your skin and gives you a younger looking complexion.

Price: Rs. 140

Deal: Rs. 83

4. Mamaearth Charcoal Face Scrub

The mild granular walnut seed of Mamaearth Charcoal Face Scrub leaves behind a supple, soft and clean skin. It exfoliates your skin, removes the dead skin cells, impurities to give your face a natural glow. It doesn't play with your skin’s ph balance and silently works to vanish acne causing bacteria. Let charcoal and walnuts show off their magic on your face!

Price: Rs. 349

Deal: Rs. 296

5. Lotus Herbals Apriscrub

This scrub will help you achieve fresh and glowing skin. This face scrub is infused with glycerin that moisturises and hydrates your skin to the fullest. The healing properties of the scrub nourishes and cleanse your skin like never before.

Price: Rs. 145

Deal: Rs. 133

6. Neutrogena Deep Clean Blackhead Eliminating Scrub

If you want to get rid of blackheads and prevent their comeback, then this Neutrogena Deep Clean Blackhead Eliminating Scrub will be your best friend forever. With micro beads, this scrub will give you an oil free look just after one usage.

Price: Rs. 160

Deal: Rs. 153

7. St. Ives Nourished and Smooth Oatmeal Scrub and Mask

St. Ives Nourished and Smooth Oatmeal Scrub and Mask is known for its skin replenishing feature. It will not only serve you with everything that your glowing skin needs, but will also bring back your long lost radiance. It is made up of natural ingredients for 100 percent freshness and soothes your skin with shea butter and almond oil.

Price: Rs. 399

Deal: Rs. 299

8. Plum Green Tea Gentle Revival Face Scrub

Plum Green Tea Gentle Revival Face Scrub is meant for oily and acne prone skin. It offers a great solution to bid a farewell to blackhead with its power packed green tea extracts. It clears out acne and acne marks with glycolic acid and cellulose beads. If you don’t add this scrub to your beauty regimen, you are at a great loss.

Price: Rs. 395

Deal: Rs. 296

Face scrubs are a great saviour which can help us with salon-like clean up. They provide all kinds of solutions to your never ending skin issues which are welcomed by acne, dead cells and blackheads. Now you can woo every man and turn heads around wherever you go with your diamond-like facial brightness.

