Face serums? Night serums? Hydrating serums? Face oils for oily skin? Serum for acne prone skin? The list of skincare products is never ending. With the introduction of multiple skincare and beauty products, men and women both find themselves in a fix to pick the best skincare product or makeup product that suits their skin. Along with the best face washes, moisturisers, face scrubs and face masks, serums have made their own space in the kitty of all beauty conscious people. Today, you have a chance to bring home one of the best face serums this season.

Our top picks of face serums

1. Minimalist 2% Hyaluronic Acid + PGA Serum- Buy Now

2. The Derma Co 5%‌ ‌Hyaluronic‌ ‌Acid Face‌ ‌Serum‌- Buy Now

3. L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Serum- Buy Now

4. biocule No More Acne Anti Acne Serum- Buy Now

5. Bodywise 2% Salicylic Acid Face Serum- Buy Now

6. RE' EQUIL 1% BHA & Peptide Salicylic Acid Serum for Acne- Buy Now

7. Garnier Bright Complete VITAMIN C Booster Face Serum- Buy Now

8. Plum 15% Vitamin C Face Serum- Buy Now

9. Mamaearth Skin Illuminate Vitamin C Face serum- Buy Now

10. Dot & Key 20% Vitamin C Face Serum- Buy Now

In this article

1. Benefits of face serums

2. Types of face serums

3. Best face serums

- Hyaluronic acid serums

- Salicylic acid serums

- Vitamin C serums

Women cannot do without face serums. After cleaning and toning your face with the best skincare products in hands, make sure you seal your skin with a face serum. After pampering your skin with the best face serum, apply a moisturiser and you are good to go.

Serums have become the evital part of women’s skincare regime. With no serum, the skincare regime sounds incomplete. Here are some benefits of using face serums in everyday life.

1. Enhances the complexion of your skin.

2. Hydrates the skin.

3. Boosts collagen production.

4. Reduces blemishes, fine lines and wrinkles.

5. Fights the signs of aging.

6. Makes your skin soft, supple and youthful.

7. Improves your overall appearance.

8. Helps to unclog and clear pores.

9. Prevents future breakouts.

10. Take care of acne, dullness, and damage.

After cleansing your face thoroughly with the best pore cleansers or face washes, tone your face with an effective toner and grab the bottle of serum to bring out your face’s inner beauty.

Women are more inclined towards upgrading and updating their skincare regime with the best skincare products. Serum has emerged lately and stole the show of the rest of skincare products lying already in the kitty of the majority of females. It is not only males but also females who have managed to pamper their skin and bid adieu to skin dullness. Due to the increasing buzz for serums, beauty brands have come up with a wide range of serums. Scroll down to check out the most popular types of face serums found in India.

1. Best Vitamin C serums

2. Face serums for dry skin

3. Niacinamide moisturisers and serums for acne prone skin

4. Pore minimiser serums & face masks for a smooth and even skin texture

5. Hydrating serums

Along with these 5 types of face serum, there are anti-acne serums, clarifying face serums, face serums for glowing skin, face serums for damaged skin and a lot more. Today, you have the opportunity to bring home the best face serums in town. Snatch a glimpse of 15 best face serums that you need to vouch at the earliest.

There are plenty of face serums that have managed to pave their own way to the skincare regime of the majority of the females. There are serums for glowing skin. To choose the best face serum is of course a task. Due to the emergence of serums like Vitamin C serums, salicylic serums, anti-ageing serums and hyaluronic serums, women find themselves in a fix. In order to solve your shopping cues, we have curated three types of serums which are as follows:

A. Hyaluronic acid serums

B. Salicylic acid serums

C. Vitamin C serums

These three serums have managed to be in the limelight and so they deserve 100 percent attention of yours. Let’s begin with the very first one without much ado.

1. Minimalist 2% Hyaluronic Acid + PGA Serum

This hyaluronic acid + PGA serum targets dehydrated skin, dryness, roughness, fine lines and dullness. This is one of the best face serums for intense hydration and glowing skin. It has a distinctive formulation of ingredients that helps in protecting and retaining moisture at multiple levels.

Why pick Minimalist 2% Hyaluronic Acid + PGA Serum?

This face serum offers every sort of hydration that your skin needs to keep dullness at bay. You can boost your style factor by simply damping a few drops of serum onto your face. With 4.2 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon, this serum has left the majority of the beauty conscious females in awe.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 569

Buy Now

2. The Derma Co 5%‌ ‌Hyaluronic‌ ‌Acid Face‌ ‌Serum‌

This hyaluronic acid serum is India’s 1st serum that contains 5 percent of hyaluronic acid. If you are looking to prevent dullness and dryness then this serum should be in your kitty straight away. After frequent usage, this serum creates a barrier for the skin and locks in moisture. It also improves texture and prevents loss of moisture and water from the skin.

Why pick The Derma Co 5%‌ ‌Hyaluronic‌ ‌ Acid Face ‌Serum?

This serum has an effective formulation that is free from sulphates and parabens. This serum is suitable for all skin types. It also helps in building immunity against free radical damage.

Price: Rs. 899

Deal: Rs. 763

Buy Now

3. L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Serum

This serum is a lightweight serum for hydrated and youthful skin. Appropriate usage of this serum will help you to slow down dehydration of the skin, loss of plumpness and emergence of fine lines. This serum goes deep into your skin and provides fast and visible results.

Why pick L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Serum?

This serum is suitable for dry, normal, combination and sensitive skin that helps you to ace your intensive skincare regime. To boost your skin within, bring this serum home today itself. With 4.1 out 5 stars ratings, this serum has made its way to the cart of the majority of beauty conscious females.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 779

Buy Now

4. Pilgrim Red Vine & Hyaluronic acid serum

Looking for a face serum for a glowing face? Pilgrim Red Vine & Hyaluronic acid serum is what you need in your skincare regime. The presence of hyaluronic acid acts as a moisture magnet that smoothes away creases and improves skin elasticity.

Why pick Pilgrim Red Vine & Hyaluronic acid serum?

This hyaluronic acid serum will leave your skin more silky and youthful. It is a luxe serum that will amp up your skin’s radiance in a jiffy. This lightweight serum sinks in immediately. It also nourishes the layers to boost collagen production.

Price: Rs. 600

Deal: Rs. 564

Buy Now

5. Hyalu Hyaluronic Acid Serum

This serum is what you need for a glowing, youthful, re-plumped and smooth skin. It hydrates and moisturises the skin. In addition, it also heals the skin from any kind of skin damage and soothes skin irritation.

Why pick Hyalu Hyaluronic Acid Serum?

This serum has managed to bag 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon. It helps you in bidding a forever goodbye to hyperpigmentation, signs of aging, dull and damaged skin. This serum can also be used alone for quick skin protection.

Price: Rs. 1,099

Deal: Rs. 934

Buy Now

1. biocule No More Acne Anti Acne Serum

This salicylic acid serum is an anti-acne serum that exfoliates and clears clogged pores. It is formulated with neem leaf juice that soothes inflammation. This serum also reduces sebum production and even skin tone.

Why pick biocule No More Acne Anti Acne Serum?

This serum has a sweet floral aroma and an extreme lightweight texture. It makes skin feel hydrated and matte. This serum wins without beauty sins as it does not contain alcohol, parabens, sulphates and mineral oils.

Price: Rs. 799

Deal: Rs. 649

Buy Now

2. Bodywise 2% Salicylic Acid Face Serum

This face serum is enriched with 2 percent of salicylic acid and 0.5 percent of niacinamide. It helps to reduce acne, blackheads and whiteheads. You may encounter improved skin texture, reduction in pimples and the size of the pores. The clinically tested ingredients suit acne prone and oily skin

Why pick Bodywise 2% Salicylic Acid Face Serum?

This face serum is fragrance free, alcohol free and paraben free. It contains fermented rice water for women who wish to soothe inflamed skin. This salicylic acid serum for acne prone skin goes deep into the pores and unclog them. With 4 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon, this face serum leaves no space for disappointments.

Price: Rs. 549

Buy Now

3. RE' EQUIL 1% BHA & Peptide Salicylic Acid Serum for Acne

This salicylic acid serum is especially crafted for those possessing acne prone skin. This serum regulates and maintains the sebum production of your skin. This face serum also helps in breakout management while reducing any skin irritation and redness.

Why pick RE' EQUIL 1% BHA & Peptide Salicylic Acid Serum for Acne?

For best results, include this serum in your AM and PM routine. With 4.5 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon, it has plenty of key benefits. It helps in visibly reducing acne lesions and contains clinically backed ingredients for 100 percent effectiveness.

Price: Rs. 695

Deal: Rs. 626

Buy Now

4. StBotanica Bha Salicylic Acid 2% Face Serum

This face serum contains 2 percent of salicylic acid face serum and 1 percent of hyaluronic acid that makes it one of the best face serums for clarifying skin. It reduces comedonal acne and also controls sebum production.

Why pick StBotanica Bha Salicylic Acid 2% Face Serum?

This serum is light on the skin and has a fast absorbing formula that penetrates into the pore linings to scoop out dirt and debris dwelling on your skin. This serum mildly exfoliates the outer layer of your skin and serves you with a brighter appearance.

Price: Rs. 1,499

Deal: Rs. 929

Buy Now

5. Revolution Skincare Salicylic Acid Serum

This face serum has in total 4 active ingredients namely salicylic acid that prevents buildup of sebum and dirt, glycerin that moisturises the skin, betaine that locks the moisture of the skin and allantoin that conditions the skin and reduces redness.

Why pick Revolution Skincare Salicylic Acid Serum?

This salicylic acid serum has bagged 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon and receives plenty of positive feedback from users across the world. It helps to reduce the look of blemishes, and also encourages a clearer complexion.

Price: Rs. 1,295

Deal: Rs. 675

Buy Now

1. Garnier Bright Complete VITAMIN C Booster Face Serum

Garnier Bright Complete VITAMIN C Booster Face Serum is infused with refreshing lemon extract. It has a non-sticky formula and gives your skin an instant glow. It also reduces spots in just 3 days so that you flaunt a complete flawless skin.

Why pick Garnier Bright Complete VITAMIN C Booster Face Serum?

This Garnier serum is suitable for all skin types including oily, dry as well as sensitive skin. It clears dullness. Since Vitamin C is a powerful source of antioxidants, this serum is highly recommended.

Price: Rs. 449

Deal: Rs. 404

Buy Now

2. Plum 15% Vitamin C Face Serum

This Plum 15% Vitamin C Face Serum is infused with mandarin for glowing skin. It also contains pure ethyl ascorbic acid to treat hyperpigmentation and dull skin. This serum is your ultimate glow getter with active Vitamin C and the goodness of kakadu plum. This serum fights dark spots and evens out skin tone.

Why pick Plum 15% Vitamin C Face Serum?

This serum has a blend of Japanese Mandarin and Kakadu Plum that further boost the performance of Vitamin C and helps in collagen production and fighting sun damage, respectively. If you miss on this Vitamin serum you are at a great loss.

Price: Rs. 550

Deal: Rs. 440

Buy Now

3. Mamaearth Skin Illuminate Vitamin C Face serum

This Vitamin C face serum for glowing and radiant skin comes with high potency Vitamin C and turmeric. It reduces hyperpigmentation and is safe for all skin types. Vitamin C, turmeric and sqaulane being the hero ingredients offer everything that your skin needs to the maximum.

Why pick Mamaearth Skin Illuminate Vitamin C Face serum?

This serum is a power packed serum to get rid of your facial dullness. It gives your face a radiant glow and firms your skin. It is made with natural ingredients that makes you indulge in a 100 percent intensive skincare regime.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 508

Buy Now

4. Dot & Key 20% Vitamin C Face Serum

This Dot & Key 20% Vitamin C Face Serum contains pure L-ascorbic acid that is the potent form of Vitamin C. This serum is a collagen-booster that reduces fine lines and wrinkles for firmer skin. It fades dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and strengthens skin barriers.

Why pick Dot & Key 20% Vitamin C Face Serum?

This serum is meant for dry, combination, normal and oily skin types. With 4.7 stars ratings on Amazon, this Vitamin C serum is all that you need to snag without much ado.

Price: Rs. 665

Deal: Rs. 570

Buy Now

5. Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin C serum

This Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin C serum is a Korean beauty product that is built especially for sensitive skin. It repairs skin texture with gentle skin exfoliation and is a multi-solution serum that transforms and rejuvenates skin.

Why pick Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin C serum?

This serum contains complete anti-aging protection properties for softer and supple skin. This serum is fragrance-free, non-irritating and has a pH level of 3.81 to maintain the health of your skin.

Price: Rs. 1,570

Deal: Rs. 1,549

Buy Now

Face serums have become an important part and parcel of daily life. This is largely due to the environmental aggregators that hamper your skin. Without face serums, your skin might miss the goodness of active ingredients that have the capability to transform your skin from drab to fab. So which face serums are you adding straight to your kitty?

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

Best face wash for girls

Products for oily skin under Rs 2000 for attaining plumped skin

15 Hydrating serums that you need for ultimate skin nourishment

Best makeup brands in India that every female cannot stop appreciating

Skin toner? Check out the top 16 skin toners

7 Best dermaplaning tools

HD Makeup Vs Airbrush Makeup

Bridal makeup kit essentials for a subtle Alia Bhatt inspired radiant look

Also Read: 15 Best foundations for combination skin that are worth adding to your makeup kit