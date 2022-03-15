Face serums for dry skin under Rs 799 from amazon for glowing skin
Face serums have become a popular part of everyone’s daily skincare routine. They are nothing but lightweight formulas that contain active ingredients and can be applied to your skin directly. Different types of face serum that target different skin issues are available on the market these days which includes retinol face serum, Vitamin C face serum and so on. This Summer if you are suffering from flaky and itchy skin here we bring to you the best face serums for dry skin that will cure other related skin concerns too.
Here are 7 face serums for dry skin:
1. Lakme Absolute Hydra Pro Face Serum
Enriched with hyaluronic acid, this face serum helps boost skin's hydration and smoothens texture. Hyaluronic acid is known to bind water to the skin and leaves the skin smooth and fresh. It can be your go-to skincare solution for dry and aged-looking skin.
2. L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Face Serum
Want radiant, re-plumped, youthful and smooth skin? The intensely hydrating formula of this face serum for dry skin absorbs quickly into the skin with no leftover residue and acts as a sponge for the skin. It retains up to 1000 times its weight in water, allowing the skin to lock in maximum moisture.
3. Good Vibes Glow Face Serum
Brimmed with the skin tone enhancing properties of Rosehip, here is the face serum that hydrates and moisturises the skin and also aids in cell regeneration, removing dead skin cells and boosting your skin's overall radiance.
4. Biotique Facial Serum for Dry Skin
Vitamin C is a popular skincare ingredient that fades away all skins of ageing. Fine lines, wrinkles and dry patchy texture of the skin can all be erased with this face serum that delivers the natural actives into the skin and helps to nourish it.
5. Lakme Absolute Radiance Oil-in-Serum
Infused with legendary morocco argan oil which is known to provide superior nourishment, this oil-in face serum cures dry skin and nourishes the skin. It combines the power of the serum with the nourishment of oil and hydrates the skin with an in-depth moisturisation effect that your skin deserves this summer!
6. Plum Face Serum with Mandarin
Here is a face serum for dry skin that has no artificial colours, fragrances or essential oils added. It's a pure blend of Japanese Mandarin and Kakadu Plum which boosts the performance of Vitamin C infused in the serum and helps in collagen production and fighting sun damage.
7. Minimalistic Face Serum for Intense Hydration
Hydration is key to healthy glowing skin. This face serum for dry skin with multi-molecular hyaluronic acid provides hydration at depth and surface. Hydration is one key to solving dry skin and also slowing down the ageing process of the skin.
Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.
Also Read: Kitchen set for home: Time to discard old kitchen sets and replace them with THESE trendy ones