Face serums under Rs 699 with pro-ageing formula that reduces wrinkles and fine lines

Due to increased screen times, pollution, poor lifestyle, depression and stressful work life, early signs of skin ageing have become common in youth. This means, the skin loses its elasticity and collagen protein and makes your face look dull, saggy and off! Face serums have the potential to put a halt to that and help you age like a fine wine. Here we bring to you 7 face serums with a pro ageing formula that helps fade out fine lines and wrinkles.

Minimalist Vitamin C Face Serum

This serum is made with a stable Vitamin C derivative that reduces melanin production resulting in glowing skin. It also reduces dullness and tanning and protects from environmental stress such as pollution and sun damage.

Price: Rs 664

Buy Now

Mamaearth Skin Plump Face Serum

Infused with hyaluronic acid that’s rich in Vitamin A and rosehip oil that hydrates and moisturises your skin, this formula works great firming the skin and helps improve skin elasticity. The natural and effective ingredients present in the serum make the cleansed pores tight and thereby improve skin texture.

Price: Rs 509

Buy Now

Retinol Serum

Promising a healthy boost of moisture and radiance to your skin, this face serum is enriched with natural ingredients that reduce signs of ageing such as fine lines, wrinkles and sagging skin. It also works as a hyaluronic acid serum by giving you a much needed clear matte look throughout the day by helping in repairing damaged skin cells.

Price: Rs 349

Buy Now

Vitamin C & B3 Skin Glow Serum

While the Vitamin C content imparts its antioxidant properties for glowing skin, Vitamin B3 reduces dark spots and redness while strengthening the skin barrier. They together help fight free radicals, reduce water loss and improve the surface structure by smoothing out the skin’s texture and diminishing wrinkles.

Price: Rs 195

Buy Now

Caffeine Face Serum

Just like how you depend on a cup of coffee when you feel weak, sad and tired, similarly, your skin does need a dose of caffeine when it feels rough and dull. Coffee extracts are known to have skin-repairing and skin-brightening properties that enhance complexion and actives support lymphatic drainage to reduce puffiness and improve skin texture.

Price: Rs 449

Buy Now

Night Face Serum

Retinol and peptides face serum works effectively on skin’s collagen production thus acting as an anti-ageing serum. It facilitates collagen production and skin moisturization by providing firmer and plumper skin.

Price: Rs 639

Buy Now

Anti Ageing Face Serum

With a good amount of Vitamin C and retinol, this serum boosts your skin's collagen production and provides your skin with the right amount of hydration making it glow from within. It absorbs deep into the skin to remove acne spots and pigmentation forever.

Price: Rs 490

Buy Now

Also Read: Deepika Padukone takes us to the ‘Gehraiyaan’ of fashion with her classy promotional looks for the film