Face shaving: Advantages, disadvantages and how to do it seamlessly 

Now that options of getting rid of facial hair are running dry with salons shut, more women are taking to shaving their faces. Here's all you need to know about the process.

Hair removal from the face has been going on for ages. There are multiple methods to do the same - waxing, threading and shaving are three of the most common methods. Now that salons and spas are shut due to the lockdown, options are running out.

The go-to, simplest and most pain-free option today that more women are opting towards, is face shaving. It is the best way to get rid of peach fuzz.

There is a common myth that surrounds shaving - that it makes the hair growing back thicker and darker. The truth of the matter is that shaving does not in any way increase the hair follicles and neither does it make the hair grow darker. It may only appear thicker because shaving cuts the hair at the surface of the skin, where the hair is usually the thickest. The truth is that shaving changes nothing about the hair.

Some of the advantages of shaving are:

- It is pain free. The hair is not being pulled out from the skin making it a seamless process.

- It is comparatively inexpensive because all you need is a razor blade. You can also do this on your own at the comfort of your own home.

- Hair removal creams are harsh on the skin and can cause reactions. Shaving avoids it .

Disadvantages of shaving:

- Regrowth will be frequent so you will need to shave often.

- Regrown hair can be darker and can appear stubbly, especially if the natural hair is thick.

- If the hair is much darker than the skin, there is a likelihood of a shadow effect being caused.

- If shaving is done incorrectly, it can cause razor burns and ingrowths.

How to shave your face

Wet face shaving

You can shave your face using a shaving cream or foam gel, whichever suits your skin better. Use a razor with a sharp blade for blunt ones can cause razor burns and lead to ingrowths.

Electric shaving

It is quick and can be done without foam. It also helps in avoiding cuts and razor burns left by razor blades.

Credits :getty images

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×