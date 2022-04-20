Toners can help close pores and tighten cell gaps after cleansing, reducing the penetration of impurities and environmental contaminants into the skin. It can even protect and remove chlorine and minerals present in tap water. It acts like a moisturiser. Acne-prone skin needs special care. Like all other skin types, the cleansing-toning-moisturising routine is crucial to maintain acne-prone skin in good health and prevent it from breaking out. Here are some face toners that keep acne-prone skin soft, healthy, clear, and free from breakouts.

Face toners for acne prone skin:

Here we have a list of the best face toners for oily and acne prone skin.

1. PERENNE Clarifying Oil Control Toner

This toner completely hydrates the skin and balances the pH level. It gently removes impurities and oils from the skin, and helps tighten and protect the skin. The toner minimises open pores and removes blackheads and whiteheads. It does not clog pores and does not help revitalise and refresh the skin.

Price: Rs.850

2. Chacha Lifestyle Face Mist Spray

This toner contains Witch Hazel extract which calms the skin and reduces visible signs of stress caused by air pollution and exertion. Additionally, aloe vera extract supports skin elasticity and firmness in as little as two weeks of use when applied twice daily, and papaya extract revives lacklustre skin and provides a dewy look. Enriched with natural ingredients, this face mist evens your complexion, smooths fine lines and visible pores and cools dehydrated skin instantly, enabling it to take on the daily stresses of your modern day life.

Price: Rs.534

3. Brillare Oil Away Natural Face Toner

This face toner is infused with the goodness of tea tree, lemon and sandalwood with zinc in a 100 percent natural form that is ideal for oily, acne prone skin. It provides a mattifying yet hydrating nourishment, helps clear excessive oil, unclogs pores and reduces the appearance of acne.

Price: Rs.660

4. The Body Shop Tea Tree Facial Toner

This purifying daily facial toner is infused with potent tea tree oil, that helps clear oily, blemished skin with each use. A cooling and refreshing swipe helps remove impurities and excess oil, leaving skin feeling refreshed and purified. Enriched with anti-bacterial tea tree oil, it helps tackle blemishes and keep skin looking clearer. It controls oiliness without stripping skin of essential moisture.

Price: Rs.636

5. Neutrogena Purifying Face Toner

This visibly clear spot proofing facial toner works with your skin to help clear spots and defend against new breakouts. With an exclusive Clear Defend technology, it helps fight spots, clear acne and is proven to leave the skin's essential nutrients intact.

Price: Rs.749

6. Ayouthveda Acne Clarifying Facial Toner

This herbal toner is enriched with botanical extracts, hydrating distillates and soothing peppermint. The all weather, non-greasy, non-irritant face toner is developed for acne prone skin. Fortified with rose water and vitamin C rich fruit distillates, it is suitable for all skin types. It is rich in tannins from pomegranates which open and decongest pores instantly and it leaves the skin refreshed with peppermint.

Price: Rs.675

7. Plum Green Tea Alcohol Free Toner

This toner is enriched with green tea extracts that help stop the formation of new acne and kills the bacteria causing acne from the root itself. Glycolic acid helps remove dead skin cells from the top layer of your oily, acne-prone skin. Result? Clear, hydrated, even-toned skin all in just one swipe!

Price: Rs.331

8. Mamaearth Niacin Toner

An active form of vitamin B3, niacinamide with witch hazel, this toner soothes irritation and controls excess oil production to prevent new acne and heal existing scars and blemishes. With Niacinamide as an active ingredient, the toner shrinks and tightens enlarged pores by clearing congestion and reducing the size of red angry bumps. Smooth and clear skin, just the way you like it. The hydrating toner reinforces skin immunity while soothing aloe vera calms irritated and sensitive skin.

Price: Rs.358

If you follow or want to follow a well-versed skincare routine, then you must know that a toner is just the next step after you cleanse your face. You must apply a toner even before you apply a serum and a moisturiser since it helps in better absorption of the other skincare products. These face toners mentioned above are especially crafted for oily and acne prone skin.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

