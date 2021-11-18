Face tools to Home remedies: 5 Skincare trends that will be all the RAGE in 2022

2021 has been one of the biggest years for the skincare and beauty markets. While we were holed up at home for the first half of the year, it gave us time to pamper, prep and take care of our skin. Picking out home remedies that suited our skin type was one of the biggest trends from the year that doesn't seem to be going anywhere.

Not just us, celebrities and influencers too, have been taking skincare more seriously this year. Which leads us to the big question: What are some of the skincare trends that will be bigger if not as big, in 2022?

Face tools

Facial massage tools like the jade roller and Gua Sha stones have been a big hit with at-home skincare treatments this year. They not only help in reducing puffiness but also improve blood circulation in the face, making it feel plump and fresh.

Blue light

With more people spending time in front of the screen than outside now, dermatologists believe that the blue light emitted from screens could have a negative impact on the skin. While sunscreens are still a top priority including blue light defence in them will be a top priority in 2022.

Acids

Lighter chemical peels like Lactic acid, Glycolic acid, etc. have also gained popularity with more skincare experts opting for them to improve the texture of their skin and ensure it remains hydrated. Retinols and AHAs too are sure to only gain more momentum the next year.

Skin barrier rehabilitation

More people have begun to understand the importance of hydration and that consuming water isn't enough to ensure the skin is plump. Inclusion of Hyaluronic acid to boost hydration, collagen to rebuild damaged skin cells on the top layer and improve the skin barrier that has been compromised due to over-exfoliation.

Home remedies

One of the major skincare trends that blew up during the pandemic was picking out ingredients from the kitchen like our mothers and grandmothers did, and applying them to the skin. Be it Lemon for Vitamin C, Multani mitti for exfoliation or Haldi for a glow boost, this year saw us revisiting our kitchens not just to clean up our insides but the skin as well. And it is only going to be carried forward from now!

