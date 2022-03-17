Face wash for combination skin type under Rs 599 that’ll keep your skin acne-free & moisturised

Everyday starters with a fresh face wash. As just water can’t give you the rejuvenation you are looking for, soaps and other formulations came into the market to cater to the needs of different skin types. If you have part dry and part oily skin type, you have combination skin that requires a properly formulated cleanser that makes sure your skin is hydrated and acne-free.

What is a combination skin type?

If the T zone which is the forehead, nose and chin region is oil and the rest area is dry, it's called combination skin type. Combination skin type has pores larger than the normal and a shiny face due to sebum production and blackheads.

Cleansers for combination skin type

While micellar water is best for combination skin types. Make sure you pick cleansers that are ultra-gentle and soap-free. Since this skin type is hardest to maintain as it fluctuates during each weather and you may also encounter acne breakout, it’s better to avoid cleansers that incorporate excessive fragrance.

Here are 7 face wash for combination skin type:

1. SkinKraft Facial Cleanser

This face wash with aloe vera is specially formulated for normal and combination skin types to thoroughly cleanse and remove dead cells. It clears clogged pores and cleanses toxins away without stripping the skin’s natural oil and moisture content.

Price: Rs 339

2. Organic Sandal Face Wash

Sandal is known to have proven benefits in curing acne, blemishes and controlling oil production in the skin. This cleansing face wash makes sure your T zone isn’t greasy or oily and also keeps your skin moisturised, nourished and leaves a cooling effect after wash.

Price: Rs 200

3. Ubtan Natural Face Wash

Large pores are one of the major concerns of combination skin type. With walnut seeds in this face wash, it exfoliates and unclogs pores thereby minimising them and protecting the skin cells from free radical damage.

Price: Rs 223

4. Mild Cleansing Face Wash for Combination Skin

This gentle soothing cleanser with soft cellulose beads exfoliate the skin leaving your skin smiling. It's the perfect face wash for combination skin type as it cleanses your skin and revives it at the same time with this SLS-free, mild foaming wash.

Price: Rs 266

5. Sirona Vitamin C Face Wash

Vitamin C has got benefits for the skin like no other. Be it dry, oily or combination skin type, here is your facial elixir that neutralises free radicals and boosts skin collagen production to brighten the skin tone and reduce dark spots.

Price: Rs 249

6. Orgello Vitamin C Foaming Face Wash

This foaming face wash helps fade pigmentation and smoothen the skin’s surface to reduce dullness. It also helps remove unwanted dark spots and prevents signs of ageing caused by sun damage. This face wash is exactly what you need if restoring youth is on your bucket list this summer!

Price: Rs 279

7. Kaya Clinic Acne Free Purifying Cleanser

Here is a mild face wash that is best suited for those who have a combination skin type. It's also safe to use on skin prone to breakouts as it helps clear out acne and thoroughly cleanses your pores and removes all the excess oil, dirt and impurities.

Price: Rs 195

We hope these 7 best face wash for combination skin will help you solve all your skin worries and cures extremes concerns of both dry and oily zones of your skin. Tell us in the comments below which of the 7 face washes you bought for your glowing skin.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

